44°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

California gets promising snowpack, thanks to December storms

By Rich Pedroncelli and John Antczak The Associated Press
January 3, 2020 - 10:18 pm
 

PHILLIPS STATION, Calif. — December storms gave California a promising snowpack despite a slow start, state water authorities said Thursday after conducting measurements to determine how much vital runoff can be expected to flow into reservoirs this spring.

Statewide, the amount of water contained in the snowpack — known as snow water equivalent — was 9.3 inches (23.6 centimeters), or 90% of the Jan. 2 average, the Department of Water Resources said.

The snowpack is measured manually and by electronic sensors at numerous locations.

At Phillips Station in the Sierra Nevada south of Lake Tahoe, the traditional first manual reading of the winter found a snow depth of 33.5 inches and a snow water equivalent of 11 inches, said Sean de Guzman, the department’s chief of surveys and water supply forecasting.

That amounted to 97% of the January average and 44% of the April 1 average there, he told a news conference against a white, snow-laden backdrop.

Phillips Station is the location where former Gov. Jerry Brown famously stood in a parched brown field on April 1, 2015, and ordered cities and towns to cut water use by 25% due to a drought that would not be declared over until 2017.

About 75% of California’s annual precipitation occurs from December through February, mostly from atmospheric rivers which are long plumes of moisture originating far out in the Pacific Ocean. The snowpack supplies about 30% of California’s water when it melts.

The current “water year” got off to a slow start with a dry October and early November but “fortunately December came in right about average,” said Michael Anderson, state climatologist.

“We experience fantastic variability here in California, not only year to year but within the year,” Anderson said. “Last year we were a little drier than this but had an amazing February that pushed us into one of our larger snowpacks.”

Anderson said that variability makes it difficult to say what the snowpack will be like by April.

“Water conservation is a way of life in California,” he said.

Anderson also noted that a single atmospheric river storm can bring “a fantastic amount of water in a very short time and change conditions in a hurry.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump delivers remarks on Iran, at his Mar-a-Lago property, Friday, Jan. 3, 20 ...
Trump declares Iranian’s general’s ‘reign of terror’ over
By Zeke Miller, Robert Burns and Lolita C. Baldor The Associated Press

President Donald Trump declared Friday that a “reign of terror is over” as he marked the death of an Iranian general killed in a U.S. strike.

Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, center, attends a meeting in Tehran, Iran, Sept. 18, ...
US sending more troops to Middle East after killing of Iran’s general
By Qassim Abdul-Zahra and Zeina Karam The Associated Press

Iran vowed “harsh retaliation” for a U.S. airstrike near Baghdad’s airport that killed a top Iranian general who had been the architect of its interventions across the Middle East.

Protesters demonstrate over the U.S. airstrike in Iraq that killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard ...
US killing of Iran general triggers global warnings
By John Leicester The Associated Press

China, Russia and France, all permanent members of the U.N. Security Council, took a dim view of the U.S. airstrike near Baghdad’s airport early Friday that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

An Allegiant Air flight at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 ...
Allegiant flight from Ohio to Florida makes emergency landing
The Associated Press

An Allegiant Air flight bound from Ohio to Florida with 151 passengers and six crew made an emergency landing in North Carolina on Thursday afternoon, and there were no injuries.

Chicago Police investigate at a South Shore neighborhood high-rise apartment building in the 72 ...
2 kids killed in Chicago after stabbing, 11th-story plunge
By Don Babwin The Associated Press

Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday after someone called 911 to report seeing a severely injured person on the street.

Qassem Soleimani, commander of Iran's Quds Force, attends an annual rally commemorating the ann ...
US airstrike kills powerful Iranian general, Pentagon says
By Qassim Abdul-Zahra and Zeina Karam The Associated Press

The Pentagon said Thursday that the U.S. military has killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, at the direction of President Donald Trump.

In this Sept. 17, 2019, file photo, migrants who are applying for asylum in the United States g ...
US begins sending asylum seekers across Arizona border
By Astrid Galvan and Christopher Sherman The Associated Press

About 30 asylum seekers were sent to Nogales, Mexico, on Thursday, said Gilda Loureiro, director of the San Juan Bosco migrant shelter in Nogales, Sonora.