96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

California governor issues executive order for removal of homeless encampments

FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom greets people, July 8, 2024, near the Common Man Roadside M ...
FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom greets people, July 8, 2024, near the Common Man Roadside Market and Deli, in Hooksett, N.H. Newsom issued an executive order Thursday, July 25, for the removal of homeless encampments in his state. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
More Stories
FILE - Amazon employees load packages on carts before being put on to trucks for distribution f ...
US economic growth increased last quarter to a healthy 2.8% annual rate
A Southwest Airlines flight is seen in Las Vegas in this file photo. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/La ...
Southwest will assign seats on flights; breaking 50-year tradition
Mohave County Sheriff‘s Office. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Remains found in Lake Havasu City appear to be of missing woman
This August 2011 file photo shows Half Dome and Yosemite Valley in a view from Glacier Point at ...
Hiker falls to death during storm on Yosemite’s iconic Half Dome
By Trân Nguyễn The Associated Press
July 25, 2024 - 8:55 am
 
Updated July 25, 2024 - 9:49 am

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Thursday to direct state agencies on how to remove homeless encampments, a month after a Supreme Court ruling allowing cities to enforce bans on sleeping outside in public spaces.

Newsom’s order is aimed at the thousands of tents and makeshift shelters across the state that line freeways, clutter shopping center parking lots and fill city parks. The order makes clear that the decision to remove the encampments remains in local hands.

The order comes after a decision by the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this summer allowing cities to enforce bans on sleeping outside in public spaces. The case was the most significant on the issue to come before the high court in decades and comes as cities across the country have wrestled with the politically complicated issue of how to deal with a rising number of people without a permanent place to live and public frustration over related health and safety issues.

“There are simply no more excuses. It’s time for everyone to do their part,” Newsom said in a statement.

RELATED: Homeless camping bans like those in Las Vegas, Henderson get Supreme Court’s OK

While Newsom cannot order local authorities to act, his administration can apply pressure by withholding money for counties and cities.

California is home to roughly one-third of the nation’s population of homeless people, a problem that has dogged Newsom since he took office. Newsom touted that his administration has spent roughly $24 billion aimed at cleaning up streets and housing people but acknowledged the stubbornness of the issue. Newsom’s administration has also come under fire recently after a state audit found that the state didn’t consistently track whether the huge outlay of public money actually improved the situation.

Newsom has worked hard to address the issue. He threw all of his political weight behind a ballot measure earlier this year to allow the state to borrow nearly $6.4 billion to build 4,350 housing units, which passed with a razor-thin margin.

The order comes as Republicans have stepped up their criticisms of California and its homelessness crisis as Vice President Kamala Harris — a former California district attorney, attorney general and senator — launches her presidential campaign. Harris entered the race over the weekend after President Joe Biden’s announced that he would not seek reelection. Newsom himself has presidential ambitions.

Under Newsom’s direction, state agencies — including state parks and department of transportation — would be required to prioritize clearing encampments that pose safety risks, such as those camping along waterways. Officials should give advance notice to vacate, connect homeless people to local services and help store their belongings for at least 60 days. Local cities and counties are urged to adopt similar protocols.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This August 2011 file photo shows Half Dome and Yosemite Valley in a view from Glacier Point at ...
Hiker falls to death during storm on Yosemite’s iconic Half Dome
The Associated Press

A bucket-list climb to the top of Yosemite’s Half Dome turned to tragedy for a young woman who fell to her death during a descent forced by a sudden storm that pounded the iconic granite monolith.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a memorial service for former U.S. Sen. ...
In fiery speech to Congress, Netanyahu seeks support for war in Gaza
By Ellen Knickmeyer, Farnoush Amiri and Ashraf Khalil The Associated Press

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza and condemned American protesters in a scathing speech to Congress Wednesday.

In this image released by the USGS agency, a hydrothermal event is seen in Biscuit Basin in Yel ...
Geyser eruption highlights little-known hazard at Yellowstone
By Matthew Brown, Amy Beth Hanson and Mead Gruver The Associated Press

The hydrothermal explosion on Tuesday in Biscuit Basin caused no injuries as dozens of people fled down the boardwalk before the wooden walkway was destroyed.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Utah hiker dies after running out of water
The Associated Press

A woman died while hiking near a state park in southwestern Utah after running out of water on a sweltering day, officials said.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Supreme Court allows cities to enforce bans on homeless people sleeping outside
recommend 2
What happens now: Joe Biden wants to pass the baton to Kamala Harris. Here’s how that might work
recommend 3
George Clooney, high-profile Biden supporter, asks president to leave race
recommend 4
California’s new high school requirement: Balance a checkbook, manage credit
recommend 5
Israeli settlers attack military forces trying to clear West Bank outpost
recommend 6
Harris intends to ‘earn and win this nomination’ after Biden endorsement