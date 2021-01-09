61°F
Nation and World

California health authorities report record COVID-19 deaths

The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 - 2:06 pm
 
FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2020, file photo, healthcare workers wait in line to receive the Pfizer ...
FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2020, file photo, healthcare workers wait in line to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Seton Medical Center in Daly City, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

LOS ANGELES — California health authorities on Saturday reported a record high of 695 coronavirus deaths as many hospitals strained under unprecedented caseloads.

The state Department of Public Health said the number raises the state’s death toll since the start of the pandemic to 29,233.

A surge of cases following Halloween and Thanksgiving produced record hospitalizations in California, and now the most seriously ill of those patients are dying in unprecedented numbers.

Already, many hospitals in Los Angeles and other hard-hit areas are struggling to keep up and warned they may need to ration care as intensive care beds dwindle.

THE LATEST
Mesa Fire Department Capt. Jeff Stieber, right, receives the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for COVID- ...
Arizona’s COVID-19 deaths surpass 10K
The Associated Press

Arizona and Rhode Island are tied for the country’s highest COVID-19 diagnosis rate.

 
Dems making plans for Trump impeachment
By Zeke Miller and Mary Clare Jalonick The Associated Press

Democrats laid plans Friday for impeaching President Donald Trump, even as he’s headed out of the White House.

 
Offers of federal help to quell mob rejected by Capitol Police
By Colleen Long, Lolita Baldor, Michael Balsamo and Nomaan Merchant The Associated Press

Despite plenty of warnings of a possible insurrection and ample resources and time to prepare, the Capitol Police planned only for a free speech demonstration.

 
Biden blames Trump for US Capitol violence
By Alexandra Jaffe The Associated Press

President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday denounced the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol as “domestic terrorists” and he blamed President Donald Trump for the violence that has shaken the nation’s capital and beyond.

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP ...
Twitter, Facebook suspend Trump amid Capitol violence
By Barbara Ortutay The Associated Press

In an unprecedented step, Facebook and Twitter suspended President Donald Trump from posting to their platforms Wednesday following the storming of the U.S. Capitol by his supporters.

Jon Ossoff, left, and Raphael Warnock wave to the crowd during a campaign rally in Augusta, Ga. ...
Democrats sweep Georgia runoff races, gain control of Senate
By Steve Peoples, Bill Barrow and Russ Bynum The Associated Press

Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock defeated Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff races.

