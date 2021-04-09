71°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

California Highway 1 along Big Sur may reopen by end of April

The Associated Press
April 8, 2021 - 11:53 pm
 
A Caltrans construction crew repairs a section of Highway 1 along the Pacific Ocean in Big Sur, ...
A Caltrans construction crew repairs a section of Highway 1 along the Pacific Ocean in Big Sur, Calif., that was washed away during a winter storm on Jan. 28, 2021. (Caltrans District 5 via AP)
A section of Highway 1 is collapsed following a heavy rainstorm near Big Sur, Calif., on Friday ...
A section of Highway 1 is collapsed following a heavy rainstorm near Big Sur, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. (Caltrans via AP)
In this March 24, 2021, Caltrans construction crews repair a section of Highway 1, along Big Su ...
In this March 24, 2021, Caltrans construction crews repair a section of Highway 1, along Big Sur, Calif., that was washed away during a winter storm. (Caltrans District 5 via AP)

BIG SUR, Calif. — Highway 1 along Big Sur is expected to reopen by April 30 because work to repair a huge piece of roadway that crumbled during a storm is nearly two months ahead of schedule, the California Department of Transportation announced Thursday.

The scenic highway snaking through California’s rugged coastal cliffs has been closed since Jan. 28, when heavy rain triggered a landslide that carried a chunk of roadway into the sea. The washout left a 150-foot gap along the picturesque driving route.

Crews began to fill the canyon below with compacted dirt in early March. They are expected to establish the base of a new road on top of the fill, then pave and stripe it by the end of the month thanks to favorable weather conditions, Caltrans said.

“Reopening Highway 1 at Rat Creek just three months after a washout of this magnitude is great news for residents, recreationalists, business owners, and those who move goods through this region,” Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin said in a statement. “Caltrans has been focused on the emergency work needed to increase the resiliency of this highway section to extreme weather, and the fixes made will allow for safe travel.”

After reopening, crews will replace the main drainage system above the fixed roadway to help withstand future debris flows, rising sea levels and coastal erosion, Caltrans said. They will also work on landscaping and installing guardrails throughout the early summer.

The work was estimated to cost $11.5 million, the agency said.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas news anchor demands $20M amid fraud allegations
Las Vegas news anchor demands $20M amid fraud allegations
2
Rare COVID ‘breakthrough cases’ being tracked in Nevada
Rare COVID ‘breakthrough cases’ being tracked in Nevada
3
Developer buys 350 acres in North Las Vegas
Developer buys 350 acres in North Las Vegas
4
Las Vegas to recover faster, stronger than expected, analysts say
Las Vegas to recover faster, stronger than expected, analysts say
5
$100K royal flush hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$100K royal flush hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Getty Images
1 dead, 4 wounded in Texas shooting
The Associated Press

One person was killed and four people were wounded Thursday in a shooting at a cabinet-making business in Bryan, Texas, police said, and the shooter was not in custody.

In this April 7, 2021, file photo, cemetery workers wearing protective gear lower the coffin of ...
Nations worldwide hit records for COVID cases, deaths
By Michelle R. Smith The Associated Press

Nations around the world set new records Thursday for COVID-19 deaths and new coronavirus infections, and the disease surged even in some countries that have kept the virus in check. In the United States, Michigan has averaged more than 7,000 new cases a day.

 
Expert: Knee was on Floyd’s neck 3 minutes after oxygen exhausted
By Amy Forliti, Steve Karnowski and Tammy Webber The Associated Press

George Floyd died from a lack of oxygen, which damaged his brain and caused his heart to stop, a medical expert testified Thursday at former Officer Derek Chauvin’s murder trial.

 
Biden tightens half-dozen gun controls, says much more needed
By Alexandra Jaffe, Aamer Madhani and Michael Balsamo The Associated Press

In his first gun control measures since taking office, the president announced a half-dozen executive actions Thursday aimed at addressing a proliferation of gun violence across the nation that he called an “epidemic and an international embarrassment.”