93°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

California hiker missing for a week in mountains found alive

The Associated Press
June 29, 2019 - 8:26 pm
 

LA CRESCENTA, Calif. — A hiker who was missing in the mountains north of Los Angeles for a week was found Saturday and has apparently survived in the wilderness by drinking water from a creek, authorities said.

A helicopter crew found Eugene Jo, 73, in a canyon in the San Gabriel Mountains and hoisted him to safety, Sgt. Greg Taylor with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department said.

The crew flew him to a hospital to be examined.

The Montrose Search and Rescue team tweeted that Jo was “walking and speaking” despite not having had eaten in at least five days. He survived by drinking water from a creek. Temperatures have been mild in the mountains.

Jo was hiking with a group to the 8,000-foot summit of Mount Waterman on June 22 when he became separated from them.

Taylor said more than 70 people were searching for him in the mountains Saturday.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this Friday, April 5, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks as he visits a new sect ...
Judge bars Trump from using $2.5B to build border wall
By The Associated Press

A federal judge prohibited President Donald Trump from tapping $2.5 billion in military funding to build high-priority segments of his border wall.

Salt Lake City police take 31-year-old Ayoola A. Ajayi into custody in connection with missing ...
Suspect faces murder charges in death of missing Utah student
By Lindsay Whitehurst The Associated Press

A Utah college student missing 11 days was abducted and killed and her remains burned in the yard of a man now facing aggravated murder and other charges, authorities said Friday.