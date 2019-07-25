97°F
weather icon Possible Drizzle
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

California man accused of killing 10 cats pleads not guilty

The Associated Press
July 24, 2019 - 5:38 pm
 

VISTA, Calif. — A Southern California man has pleaded not guilty to torturing and killing 10 cats.

Joshua Boyer of Escondido entered pleas Tuesday to 11 animal cruelty counts.

A GPS tracker on a neighbor’s missing cat led authorities in May to Boyer’s home.

The San Diego Union-Tribune says a prosecutor in court described authorities finding dead cats on the property. Jared Coleman told the judge some cats were zip-tied by their limbs to metal cages.

Coleman said inside a locked shed, investigators found a machete, ax, aluminum baseball bat, a crossbow and other weapons. Authorities say blood and fur was found on some items and on the walls and floor.

Investigators say Boyer procured some cats from a local Humane Society and Craigslist.

He was arrested Friday and held on $250,000 bail.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump disembarks Air Force One upon arrival at Wheeling, W.Va., Wednesday, Jul ...
Budget hawks hate debt deal
By / RJ

A budget deal that will avoid a government shutdown is a win for President Donald Trump and congressional leaders, but deficit hawks warn the plan will increase government spending, defcits and the national debt.

FILE - In this April 27, 2018, file photo, a North Korean flag flutters in the wind atop a 160- ...
17 held in North Korea for a week after boat drifts
By Hyung-Jin Kim The Associated Press

The crew members were aboard a Russia-flagged fishing boat when it was detained by North Korea on July 17, the Unification Ministry said in a statement.