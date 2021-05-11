86°F
Nation and World

California man charged with using COVID loans to buy Lamborghini

The Associated Press
May 10, 2021 - 5:31 pm
 
Special agents with HSI Los Angeles's El Camino Real Financial Crimes Task Force seize a Lamborghini from an Orange County businessman on Thursday, April 6, 2021, in Irvine, Calif. (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via AP)
A special agent with HSI Los Angeles's El Camino Real Financial Crimes Task Force seizes a Ferrari from an Orange County businessman on Friday, April 7, 2021 in Santa Ana, Calif. (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via AP)

IRVINE, Calif. — A Southern California man has pleaded not guilty to charges he obtained $5 million in federal coronavirus-relief loans for phony businesses and then used the money for lavish vacations and to buy a Ferrari, Bentley and Lamborghini, prosecutors said Monday.

Mustafa Qadiri, 38, was arrested last week on suspicion of scheming to defraud the Paycheck Protection Program, which was implemented last year to help small businesses struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Qadiri, of Irvine, pleaded not guilty Friday to multiple charges including bank fraud, wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and money laundering, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Qadiri’s attorney, Bilal A. Essayli, declined further comment Monday.

Prosecutors said Qadiri submitted fraudulent PPP loan applications to three banks on behalf of four companies that didn’t actually exist. The applications included altered bank records, fake tax returns and false information about employees, according to the indictment.

Qadiri also used someone else’s name, Social Security number and signature to fraudulently apply for one of the loans, prosecutors said.

He received $5 million in loans that investigators said he used to pay for trips, sports cars and personal expenses.

Federal agents have seized the Ferrari, Bentley and Lamborghini cars that Qadiri purchased, along with about $2 million from his bank accounts, prosecutors said.

U.S. District Judge Josephine L. Staton scheduled a jury trial for June 29. Qadiri was released on $100,000 bond.

THE LATEST
 
Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot now available to US children as young as 12
By Lauran Neergaard and Candice Choi The Associated Press

COVID-19 vaccines finally are headed for more kids as U.S. regulators on Monday expanded use of Pfizer’s shot to those as young as 12, sparking a race to protect middle and high school students before they head back to class in the fall.

FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 8, 2011 file picture, the Gothic Bran Castle, better known as Dra ...
COVID-19 vaccinations offered at Dracula’s castle
By Stephen McGrath The Associated Press

A COVID-19 vaccination center has been set up on the periphery of Romania’s Bran Castle, which is purported to be the inspiration behind Dracula’s home.

In this Sunday, June 11, 2017 file photo, Equality March for Unity and Pride participants march ...
US restores transgender health protections reversing Trump policy
By Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar The Associated Press

The action by the Department of Health and Human Services affirms that federal laws forbidding sex discrimination in health care also protect gay and transgender people.

In this Sept. 8, 2008 file photo traffic on I-95 passes oil storage tanks owned by the Colonial ...
Cyberattack on vital US pipeline linked to criminal gang
By Mae Anderson and Frank Bajak The Associated Press

The shutdown stretched into its third day, with the Biden administration saying an “all-hands-on-deck” effort is underway to restore operations and avoid disruptions in the fuel supply.

Family and friends of the victims who died in a shooting, comfort each down the street from the ...
6 killed at Colorado birthday party shooting
The Associated Press

The shooting happened just after midnight in a mobile home park on the east side of Colorado Springs, police said.

This reentry prediction plot by the Aerospace Corporation shows the estimated splashdown point ...
China says rocket burns up in atmosphere over Maldives
The Associated Press

China’s space agency said a core segment of its biggest rocket reentered Earth’s atmosphere above the Maldives in the Indian Ocean and most of it burned up early Sunday.

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008 file photo traffic on I-95 passes oil storage tanks owned by the C ...
Major US pipeline halts operations after ransomware attack
By Alan Suderman and Eric Tucker The Associated Press

Colonial Pipeline said the ransomware attack Friday affected some of its information technology systems and that the company moved “proactively” to take certain systems offline.