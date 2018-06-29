California man faces charges in deadly hoax call in Kansas

A California man will return to court to enter a plea on state charges related to a hoax call that led police to fatally shoot an unarmed man in Kansas.

Tyler Barriss, left, flanked by public defender, Mearl Lottman, appears for an extradition hearing at Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool)

WICHITA, Kan. — A California man will return to court to enter a plea on state charges related to a hoax call that led police to fatally shoot an unarmed man in Kansas.

Twenty-five-year-old Tyler Barriss faces his arraignment Friday in Sedgwick County District Court on charges of involuntary manslaughter, giving a false alarm and interference with a law enforcement officer.

He is accused of calling from Los Angeles on Dec. 28 to report a shooting and kidnapping at a Wichita home. Authorities say an online dispute over a video game between two gamers led to the call. A responding officer fatally shot 28-year-old Andrew Finch after he opened the door.

Barriss also faces related federal charges, but federal prosecutors have said the state case against Barriss would proceed first.