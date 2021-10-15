California man ID’d as 1 of 2 Colorado River drowning victims

A man and a woman apparently drowned in the Colorado River on Thursday, according to Arizona authorities.

A Mohave County water rescue boat at the scene of an apparent double drowning on the Colorado River near Topock Gorge, about 15 miles north of Lake Havasu, Arizona, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Mohave Country Sheriff's Office)

The deaths occurred about 15 miles north of Lake Havasu near Topock Gorge, stated a news release form the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. No time frame was available.

James Weaver, 75, of Valley Center, Calif., was identified as the man by the Mohave County coroner.

An investigation said the victims were aboard their boat headed north on the river when a personal item fell from the boat. The boaters attempted to retrieve the item when the woman fell into the water. The man then attempted to assist the woman when he lost consciousness. The woman then went below the surface. The man was pulled from the water by passing boaters and brought to shore while the woman’s body has not been recovered.

A fire boat from the San Bernardino County Fire Department arrived on scene, and took the male to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

A water rescue and recovery team conducted a search until nightfall, but was unable to find the woman.

A search using divers and side scan sonar technology was ongoing Friday.

