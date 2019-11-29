California mountain climber Brad Gobright dies in Mexico fall
Civil defense officials in northern Mexico reported Thursday that California mountain climber Brad Gobright died in a fall.
The fall occurred Wednesday at an almost sheer rock face known as Sendero Luminoso on the El Potrero Chico peak near the northern city of Monterrey.
The Nuevo Leon state civil defense office said Gobright fell about 300 meters (yards).
The publication Rock and Ice described Gobright, 31, as a native of Orange County, California, who was “one of the most accomplished free solo climbers in the world.”
Mexican officials said Gobright was accompanied by another foreign climber when the accident occurred. The civil defense office described the area as “inaccessible.”
In a statement, the office said, “we extend our sympathies and support to the rock climbing community.”
I’m so sorry to hear that @bradgobright just died in a climbing accident. He was such a warm, kind soul – one of a handful of partners that I always loved spending a day with. I suppose there’s something to be said about being safe out there and the inherent risks in climbing but I don’t really care about that right now. I’m just sad for Brad and his family. And for all of us who were so positively affected by his life. So crushing. Brad was a real gem of a man. For all his strengths and weaknesses (like his insanely strong fingers, or living out of a Honda Civic…) at the core he was just a good guy. I guess there’s nothing really to say. I’m sad. The climbing world lost a true light. Rest in peace…
