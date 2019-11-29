44°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

California mountain climber Brad Gobright dies in Mexico fall

The Associated Press
November 28, 2019 - 7:47 pm
 

MEXICO CITY — Civil defense officials in northern Mexico reported Thursday that California mountain climber Brad Gobright died in a fall.

The fall occurred Wednesday at an almost sheer rock face known as Sendero Luminoso on the El Potrero Chico peak near the northern city of Monterrey.

The Nuevo Leon state civil defense office said Gobright fell about 300 meters (yards).

The publication Rock and Ice described Gobright, 31, as a native of Orange County, California, who was “one of the most accomplished free solo climbers in the world.”

Mexican officials said Gobright was accompanied by another foreign climber when the accident occurred. The civil defense office described the area as “inaccessible.”

In a statement, the office said, “we extend our sympathies and support to the rock climbing community.”

View this post on Instagram

I’m so sorry to hear that @bradgobright just died in a climbing accident. He was such a warm, kind soul – one of a handful of partners that I always loved spending a day with. I suppose there’s something to be said about being safe out there and the inherent risks in climbing but I don’t really care about that right now. I’m just sad for Brad and his family. And for all of us who were so positively affected by his life. So crushing. Brad was a real gem of a man. For all his strengths and weaknesses (like his insanely strong fingers, or living out of a Honda Civic…) at the core he was just a good guy. I guess there’s nothing really to say. I’m sad. The climbing world lost a true light. Rest in peace…

A post shared by Alex Honnold (@alexhonnold) on

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Sunrise, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. (AP ...
Trump briefed about whistleblower complaint before Ukraine aid released
By Jonathan Lemire, Mary Clare Jalonick and Darlene Superville The Associated Press

President Donald Trump was briefed on the whistleblower complaint about his dealings with Ukraine before the White House released nearly $400 million in military aid to Kyiv, officials say, shedding new light on events that triggered the impeachment inquiry.

In a Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at Maranatha ...
Carter out of hospital after treatment for brain bleed
The Associated Press

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, 95, has been released from Emory University Hospital in Atlanta after recovering from surgery to relieve pressure on his brain caused by bleeding from a fall.

Minneapolis firefighters leave after a deadly fire at a high-rise apartment building, in backgr ...
5 dead, 3 hospitalized after Minneapolis high-rise fire
The Associated Press

A fire swept through a Minneapolis high-rise apartment building early Wednesday, killing five people and sending three others to the hospital with injuries, officials said.

Cincinnati couple Bryan Wright and Farrah Jacquez pose for a photograph at their home, Tuesday, ...
Turkey, with a side of impeachment on many Thanksgiving menus
By Dan Sewell The Associated Press

Already polarized over Republican Donald Trump’s presidency, Americans are deeply split on a looming historic impeachment. Many families reflect the nation’s divisions, setting up heated holiday debates in households with a taste for politics.

President Donald Trump speaks with members of the press in the Rose Garden of the White House a ...
Judiciary Committee sets Dec. 4 Trump impeachment hearing
The Associated Press

The House Judiciary Committee is set to take over the impeachment probe of President Donald Trump next week, scheduling a Dec. 4 hearing on the question of “high crimes and misdemeanors” set out in the Constitution.

In a July 2, 2019, file photo, Navy Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher leaves a military ...
SEAL saga raises concern about Trump’s role in military justice
By Robert Burns The Associated Press

Defense Secretary Mark Esper declared that President Donald Trump ordered him to stop a disciplinary review of a Navy SEAL accused of battlefield misconduct, an intervention that raised questions about America’s commitment to international standards for battlefield ethics.