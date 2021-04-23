64°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

California moves from worst to first in coronavirus infections

By Brian Melley The Associated Press
April 22, 2021 - 11:14 pm
 
National Guard members, assisting with processing COVID-19 deaths, place bodies into temporary ...
National Guard members, assisting with processing COVID-19 deaths, place bodies into temporary storage at the medical examiner-coroner's office in Los Angeles in January 2021. (Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner via AP, File)

LOS ANGELES — Just a few months ago, California was the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. Hospitals in Los Angeles were drowning in patients, and ambulances were idling outside with people struggling to breathe, waiting for beds to open.

The death count was staggering — so many that morgues filled and refrigerated trucks were brought in to handle the overflow.

Now as cases spike in other parts of the country, California has gone from worst to first with the lowest infection rate in the U.S. even as it has moved quickly to reopen more businesses with greater customer counts and allow larger gatherings.

A scramble to get COVID-19 vaccinations has given way to an open invite in many places. Where people lined up hours and counties struggled to get doses, there now appears to be a glut of the shots in many locations.

“It has been a success story for California to have gone from our, if you will, viral tsunami that happened after the back-to-back holiday season to where we are now,” said Dr. Robert Kim-Farley of the University of California, Los Angeles’ public health school.

At the peak of California’s winter surge that followed the Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s holidays, the state was recording 40,000 new cases daily and well above 500 deaths per day. Those numbers have dwindled to 2,300 new cases and 68 deaths daily.

The state surpassed Hawaii on Thursday with the lowest average number of cases per capita in the past two weeks, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. One in every 2,416 people in California tested positive in the past week. At the other end of the spectrum, one in every 223 people in Michigan was diagnosed with the virus.

Big improvement

Kim-Farley said it’s been like turning around a massive tanker ship to reach today’s level of improvement. He credited government and public health agencies with providing clear guidelines that businesses, schools and individuals largely followed, including mask mandates and social distancing.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has been allowing businesses and schools to reopen by county based on case levels. At different points in the pandemic, he has faced heavy criticism for being too restrictive, and now some worry he is moving too quickly.

All counties have improved enough to move out of the strictest of four tiers, and 38 of the 58 counties — accounting for 87% of the state’s population — now are in the second least-restrictive tier. Newsom said he plans to lift most remaining coronavirus restrictions by June 15.

The pandemic has surged unevenly across the U.S.

Cases were low in California a year ago, compared with New York, where hospitals were overwhelmed last spring. When California was in the throes of a second winter spike in mid-January, Michigan cases were tapering to a low point in February before surging to the highest current infection rate in the U.S.

Kim-Farley said California’s surge had put fear into more people to wear masks, a rule still in place that he said he has helped prevent a resurgence.

“Some states in the United States that lifted mask mandates are suffering the consequences of that with increasing numbers of cases while we are continuing to see decreases,” he said.

California struggled with its vaccine rollout like other states, limiting doses to health workers and elderly who were more at risk of being hospitalized or dying. Doses have increased as cases have tapered, and the high number of infections over the winter also led to a certain level of natural immunity.

Only weeks ago, counties struggled to get doses. The state limited eligibility for the precious vaccine, and stories abounded of cheaters jumping the line to get a shot.

The Vaccine Spotter website that helps book appointments showed a state map Thursday awash in green dots, indicating available appointments. Many were available the same day, and some sites were allowing people to show up without appointments.

Los Angeles County opened up sites in Palmdale and Lancaster to walk-ups. The largest mass vaccination clinic in Napa County saw demand drop from a flood to a trickle just days after California last week expanded vaccine eligibility to everyone 16 and older. It’s also allowing walk-ins.

“We definitely have the capacity,” county spokeswoman Janet Upton said. “But now what we’re lacking is, seemingly, public interest.”

Vaccine hesitancy

California has about 40 million residents, and a little more than half the 32 million eligible for vaccines have gotten at least one shot.

A combination of concern over reports of rare complications along with misinformation and conspiracy theories and a sense among some that the danger has waned has led to vaccine hesitancy.

Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer tried to persuade more people to set aside worries about the vaccine, noting that the chance of a serious side effect is the same as dying in a 200-mile road trip that most people would not hesitate to take.

“The risk of having a serious side effect from COVID vaccine is about one in a million,″ she said. “We take these tiny risks every day as we go about our lives because we know what’s on the other side of it is so worthwhile. Similarly, the return to normal that’s on the other side of vaccination is worthwhile.”

With the rollout of the vaccine, mortuaries that had run out of space have returned to normal.

“It’s the difference between night and day,” said Todd Beckley, the general manager of Inglewood Cemetery Mortuary. “There was a time where we had nine deaths a day, and they were all COVID. We haven’t had a COVID death in four days.”

MOST READ
1
Celine Dion leads Resorts World all-star lineup
Celine Dion leads Resorts World all-star lineup
2
Zaon Collins’ lawyers fault driver killed in crash, ‘arbitrary’ marijuana law
Zaon Collins’ lawyers fault driver killed in crash, ‘arbitrary’ marijuana law
3
Mike Mayock excited about potential of 2 second-year players
Mike Mayock excited about potential of 2 second-year players
4
Las Vegas man arrested on suspicion of paying underage prostitute
Las Vegas man arrested on suspicion of paying underage prostitute
5
Tempest Storm, legendary burlesque star, dies at 93
Tempest Storm, legendary burlesque star, dies at 93
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Luke Walker, 9, a grandnephew of Allan Ansdell Jr., owner and president of Adventure City amuse ...
California theme park restarts after coronavirus closure
By Jae C. Hong The Associated Press

It was an all-hands-on-deck family affair when Adventure City finally reopened in California after being shuttered for 403 days because of the pandemic.

In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, a hiring sign is displayed outside of McDonald's in Buffalo ...
US jobless claims fall to pandemic low of 547K
By Christopher Rugaber The Associated Press

The Labor Department said Thursday that applications declined 39,000 from a revised 586,000 a week earlier.

President Joe Biden speaks to the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, from the East Room of the ...
China, Russia join US vowing emission cuts at summit
By Ellen Knickmeyer and Aamer Madhani The Associated Press

His commitment to cut U.S. fossil fuel emissions up to 52 percent by 2030 will come at the launch Thursday of an all-virtual climate summit for 40 world leaders.

Ted Nugent performs at Rams Head Live in Baltimore on Aug. 16, 2013. Nugent revealed he was in ...
Pandemic-denier Ted Nugent tests positive for COVID
The Associated Press

Rocker Ted Nugent is revealing he was in agony after testing positive for coronavirus — months after he said the virus was “not a real pandemic.”

In this March 11, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden holds up his face mask as he speaks abo ...
Hitting 200M vaccine milestone, Biden to push shots for all
By Zeke Miller The Associated Press

Maximizing the number of Americans vaccinated in the coming months is critical for the White House, which is aiming to restore a semblance of normalcy around the July Fourth holiday and even more so by the beginning of the next school year.

 
Biden to US after Chauvin verdict: ‘We cant stop here’
By Jonathan Lemire, Zeke Miller and Michael Balsamo The Associated Press

President Joe Biden spoke Tuesday after former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter.

In an Oct. 30, 2012, file photo, former Vice President Walter Mondale, a former Minnesota senat ...
Walter Mondale, Jimmy Carter’s vice president, dies at 93
The Associated Press

Former Vice President Walter F. Mondale, a liberal icon who lost the most lopsided presidential election after bluntly telling voters to expect a tax increase if he won, died Monday. He was 93.

Read More