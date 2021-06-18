112°F
Nation and World

California residents told to conserve power during heat wave

The Associated Press
June 18, 2021 - 4:08 pm
 
A worker fixes a street lamp in the Van Nuys section of Los Angeles on Thursday, June 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

LOS ANGELES — California residents were asked to voluntarily conserve power again on Friday as the heat wave that is baking the U.S. West strained the state’s energy grid and raised the possibility of rotating outages.

As temperatures spiked on Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an emergency proclamation that suspended certain permitting requirements — allowing power plants to ramp up operations if necessary to meet the demand for electricity. The proclamation cited the “extreme heat peril” facing the state this week.

The California Independent System Operator, which runs the state’s energy grid, issued a Flex Alert for 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday.

During those hours, people were urged to set their thermostats to 78 degrees or higher and to avoid using washers, dishwashers and other major appliances. An alert was also in place Thursday evening.

Pacific Gas & Electric said rotating power outages were possible for about 121,000 Northern California customers Thursday night but that step did not need to be taken because the power supply proved adequate.

During an intense Western heat wave last August, the state had two days of rotating outages that affected more than 200,000 people. They were the first such blackouts since 2001.

Power officials said the electrical grid has had upgrades since then, including transmission improvements and adding four times the amount of power stored in lithium-ion batteries. Boosting the 500 megawatts worth of battery storage currently to 2,000 megawatts by August could be crucial when solar power generation tails off after dark.

In all, about 3,500 megawatts of capacity will be added to the grid — enough to power some 2.6 million homes.

Interior areas of the state broiled Thursday. Triple-digit high temperatures were recorded in the Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys and the deserts. Death Valley reached 128 degrees and Palm Springs tied the all-time record of 123 degrees.

The temperatures were much cooler in the state’s coastal areas.

The heat wave was expected to continue into the weekend, with worst of the torrid conditions affecting California’s interior regions.

The heat was blamed on a dome of high pressure that has covered the U.S. West.

The heat wave came amid a drought that has dried up vegetation and increased fire danger. There have been a number of small wildfires around California this week but the state has avoided the fierce gusts that drove last year’s devastating blazes.

THE LATEST
Homes are seen in suburban Salt Lake City in 2019. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Salt Lake housing prices jump 31% over the last year
The Associated Press

Salt Lake County’s median price on a single-family home inched past the $500,000 mark in March and then reached $535,000 last month, new data shows.

 
Heat wave across West threatens health in some communities
By Anita Snow The Associated Press

The record-breaking temperatures this week are a weather emergency, scientists and health care experts say, with heat responsible for more deaths in the U.S. than all other natural disasters combined.

In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Supreme Court dismisses challenge to Obama health law
By Mark Sherman The Associated Press

The justices, by a 7-2 vote, left the entire law intact Thursday in ruling that Texas, other Republican-led states and two individuals had no right to bring their lawsuit in federal court.

Royal Caribbean International cruise ship is docked at PortMiami in March 2020. (AP Photo/Brynn ...
COVID-19 cases delay Royal Caribbean cruise in Florida
By Adriana Gomez Licon The Associated Press

Royal Caribbean International is postponing for nearly a month one of the highly anticipated first sailings from the U.S. since the pandemic began because eight crew members tested positive for COVID-19, the company’s CEO said.

Hikers pause to watch the sunset at Papago Park during a heatwave where temperatures reached 11 ...
Phoenix sees record temperatures as heat wave grips West
By Anita Snow The Associated Press

Phoenix tied a record for the second day in a row when it reached 115 degrees Wednesday and was expected to hit 117 each of the next two days, the National Weather Service said.

 
Biden signs bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday
By Kevin Freking The Associated Press

President Joe Biden signed legislation Thursday establishing a new federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery, saying he believes it will go down as one of the greatest honors he has as president.

Homes are seen in suburban Salt Lake City in 2019. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
US housing crisis grows worse, millions fear eviction
By Ken Sweet and Michael Casey The Associated Press

More than 4 million people say they fear being evicted or foreclosed upon in the coming months just as two studies released Wednesday found that the nation’s housing availability and affordability crisis is expected to worsen significantly.

FILE - In this image provided by NASA/JSC, astronauts Steven L. Smith and John M. Grunsfeld are ...
Hubble Space Telescope hit with computer trouble
By Marcia Dunn The Associated Press

Launched in 1990, Hubble is showing more and more signs of aging, despite a series of repairs and updates by spacewalking astronauts during NASA’s shuttle era.