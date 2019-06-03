92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

California snowpack 202% of average for this time of year

The Associated Press
June 3, 2019 - 1:57 pm
 

SAN FRANCISCO — The amount of snow blanketing the Sierra Nevada is even larger than the 2017 snowpack that pulled the state out of a five-year drought, California water officials said.

As of Thursday, the snowpack measured 202% of average after a barrage of storms throughout winter and spring, according to the Department of Water Resources.

The wet weather has slowed but not stopped, with thunderstorms prompting flash flood warnings Sunday in the central and southern parts of the state.

At this time last year, the snowpack measured 6% of average — making this year 33 times bigger than 2018, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

In 2017, the snowpack measured 190% of average.

The snowpack supplies about 30 percent of state water needs.

In the Tahoe Basin, Squaw Valley ski resort has seen so much snow it plans to keep its slopes open until least July 5. In May alone, Squaw recorded 37 inches (94 centimeters).

State officials consider the most important snowpack measurement to be the one taken around April 1 because that’s typically when storm activity subsides.

“And then after that the sun’s highest position in the sky contributes to rapid melting. This year, that didn’t happen and we had late season snow,” National Weather Service forecaster Idamis Del Valle told the newspaper.

This year’s April 1 reading put the snowpack at 176% of average, making it the fifth-largest on that date, with records going back to 1950, the Chronicle said.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, file photo, Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder delivers his State ...
Former governor’s phone seized in Flint water probe
By David Eggert The Associated Press

The warrants are related to the criminal investigation of Flint’s lead-contaminated water in 2014-15 and an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease.

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, Calif., Mon ...
Apple shows off new software, even as iTunes expected to die
By Michael Liedtke The Associated Press

Apple CEO Tim Cook kicked off a keynote Monday that previewed upcoming changes to the company’s phone and computer software, some intended to help it diversify to offset eroding sales of its iPhone.

Actor Kevin Spacey attends a pretrial hearing on Monday, June 3, 2019, at district court in Nan ...
Kevin Spacey shows up for hearing in 2016 groping case
By Alanna Durkin Richer The Associated Press

Kevin Spacey made an unusual appearance Monday at a Massachusetts courthouse where his attorney demanded access to the cellphone of the young man who has accused the actor of groping him in 2016.

The USS Abraham Lincoln carrier and a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress, conduct joint exerci ...
US aircraft carrier deployed to Iran remains outside Gulf
By Jon Gambrell The Associated Press

A U.S. aircraft carrier the White House ordered to the Mideast over a perceived threat from Iran remains outside the Persian Gulf amid efforts to de-escalate tensions between Tehran and Washington.

Patricia Olds, a coworker of LaQuita Brown, a victim of a mass shooting at a municipal building ...
Gunman’s resignation email had no sign of shooting, officials say
By Ben Finley and Alan Suderman The Associated Press

A resignation email the gunman sent hours before a fatal shooting was brief, unremarkable and didn’t contain anything that foreshadowed the rampage, a Virginia Beach official said Monday.

Emmanuel Aranda, who threw a 5-year-old boy over a Mall of America balcony, and his lawyer Paul ...
Man who threw boy from Mall of America balcony sentenced to prison
The Associated Press

The parents of a 5-year-old Minnesota boy who survived being thrown from a third-floor balcony at the Mall of America decried the assailant’s actions as “evil” while saying they forgive him at a hearing Monday where a judge handed down a 19-year prison sentence.