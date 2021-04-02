67°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

California snowpack remains below normal as wet season ends

By John Antczak The Associated Press
April 1, 2021 - 10:41 pm
 
Sean de Guzman, chief of snow surveys for the California Department of Water Resources, checks ...
Sean de Guzman, chief of snow surveys for the California Department of Water Resources, checks the depth of the snow pack during the fourth snow survey of the season at Phillips Station near Echo Summit, Calif., Thursday, April 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)
Aided by John Paasch, left, and Anthony Burdock, right, Sean de Guzman, chief of snow surveys f ...
Aided by John Paasch, left, and Anthony Burdock, right, Sean de Guzman, chief of snow surveys for the California Department of Water Resources, prepares to check the depth of the snow pack during the fourth snow survey of the season at Phillips Station near Echo Summit, Calif., Thursday, April 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)

LOS ANGELES — The water content of California’s Sierra Nevada snowpack was measured at 59% of the April 1 average, when it historically is at its peak, the state’s chief of snow surveys and water supply forecasting said Thursday.

The unsurprising result follows the second consecutive dry winter and comes amid indicators that California is entering another drought just a few years after a five-year dry spell.

Overall, the state has received only about 50% of average precipitation in the current water year and its major reservoirs are only about half full, said Sean de Guzman of the Department of Water Resources.

“It’s currently tied for the third-driest year on record,” de Guzman said during a briefing at Phillips Station in the Sierra Nevada, where manual measurements have been made since 1941. The Sierra-wide measurement is made by sensors at 260 locations.

The snowpack normally supplies about 30% of California’s water. How much of the current snowpack ends up in reservoirs remains to be seen.

De Guzman said the latest runoff forecasts around 58% of average, slightly under last year’s number.

“As the snowpack starts to melt the big unknowns are how dry are the soils beneath the snowpack and how much water will absorb into those soils before running off into our rivers and streams,” de Guzman said. “The next few weeks are just really critical to watch to see how much of that snowmelt will enter into our reservoirs.”

De Guzman said it was somewhat of an anomaly for the state to have received more snow than rain, a result of colder storms.

The snow that did fall favored the northern and central Sierra over the southern end of the range, which runs for hundreds of miles along the California-Nevada state line.

At Phillips Station, de Guzman measured a snow depth of 49.5 inches and a snow water content of 21 inches which translates to 83% of average for the location.

During the 2012-2016 drought, then-Gov. Jerry Brown watched as a measuring device was placed in a snowless field of grass at Phillips Station and took the drastic step of ordering a 25% reduction in water use.

While the Department of Water Resources characterizes the current year as “critically” dry, California is better positioned than it was back then.

“Even though we have drought-like conditions, Californians as a whole have actually been conserving a lot more water compared to where we were before 2012 when the previous drought started,” de Guzman said. “A lot of the public has continued their effort which is a great sign and we need to keep continuing to do that.”

MOST READ
1
Vaccine passports launched in Las Vegas but privacy, choice still concerns
Vaccine passports launched in Las Vegas but privacy, choice still concerns
2
Phil Hellmuth rallies to win marathon match with Daniel Negreanu
Phil Hellmuth rallies to win marathon match with Daniel Negreanu
3
Former school counselor accused of raping student
Former school counselor accused of raping student
4
World Series of Poker announces tentative dates for fall
World Series of Poker announces tentative dates for fall
5
Who’s to blame for Abram and Woodson’s failure to communicate?
Who’s to blame for Abram and Woodson’s failure to communicate?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 file photo, some of the nearly 900 large poster-sized photos of D ...
COVID-19 pushed US to highest annual death toll in 2020
By Carla K. Johnson The Associated Press

The COVID-19 pandemic pushed total U.S. deaths last year beyond 3.3 million, the nation’s highest annual death toll, the government reported Wednesday.

A police officer surveys the scene after a shooting at an office building in Orange, Calif., We ...
Police: Suspect in Southern California shooting knew victims
By Stefanie Dazio and Robert Jablon The Associated Press

A child was among four people killed Wednesday in a shooting at a Southern California office building that left a fifth victim wounded and the gunman critically injured, police said.

People enjoy the hot weather on Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, Calif., Wednesday, March 31 ...
Californians hit the beach as state reopens more widely
By Brian Melley The Associated Press

Health officials are still urging caution to avoid a fourth wave of the pandemic sweeping across much of the U.S. and other parts of the world.

This photo shows a tour bus carrying Chinese-speaking tourists after it crashed near Bryce Cany ...
Utah tour bus in crash that killed 4 had previous problem
By Brady McCombs The Associated Press

A tour bus that crashed and killed four Chinese tourists near a national park in Utah in 2019 had problems earlier that day with the engine not starting, according to a new documents released Wednesday by U.S. authorities investigating the incident.

Houseboats float in the drought-lowered waters of Oroville Lake near Oroville, Calif., in Octob ...
California facing ‘second dry year in a row’
By Brian Melley The Associated Press

California’s hopes for a wet “March miracle” did not materialize and a dousing of April showers may as well be a mirage at this point.