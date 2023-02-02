55°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nation and World

California stands alone on Colorado River water usage plan

By Ian James Los Angeles Times
February 2, 2023 - 3:35 pm
 
The All-American Canal runs between growing fields and a residential development in Calexico. ( ...
The All-American Canal runs between growing fields and a residential development in Calexico. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

With the recent expiration of a federal deadline, California now finds itself sharply at odds with six other states over how to take less water from the shrinking Colorado River.

After rejecting a plan offered by the rest of the region, California has entered a political tug-of-war with high stakes. So why has the state that uses the most Colorado River water decided to go it alone?

California appears to be banking on its high-priority senior water rights, while the other states are presenting a united front to show the federal government they support a plan that would have California give up more water.

“The strongest thing that the other basin states have going for them is some relative level of consensus. And the strongest thing California has going for it is the law,” said Rhett Larson, a professor of water law at Arizona State University. “California is trying to play its best card, which is, ‘The law is on our side.’ And the other six states are trying to play their best card: ‘We are on each other’s side.’”

The parties are at an impasse as the federal government begins to weigh alternatives for rapidly reducing water use and preventing the river’s reservoirs from reaching dangerously low levels.

The Colorado River, which supplies cities, farming areas and tribal nations from the Rocky Mountains to the U.S.-Mexico border, has been pushed to a breaking point by chronic overuse, drought and the effects of global warming. The river’s two largest reservoirs, Lake Mead and Lake Powell, have declined to the lowest levels since they were filled.

Federal officials had called for each of the seven states that rely on the river to come up with alternatives for making water cutbacks by the end of January.

Under the proposal submitted by Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming, a large portion of the proposed water cuts would be made by accounting for evaporation and other water losses along the lower portion of the river — a calculation that would translate into especially large reductions for California, which uses the largest share of the river.

In its proposal, California has reiterated previous commitments for Southern California water agencies to cut water use by 400,000 acre-feet per year, a reduction of about 9%, through 2026. The proposal also calls for making additional cuts in Arizona, California and Nevada on a tiered scale if the level of Lake Mead continues to decline toward critically low levels.

California Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot said the state’s proposal is “timely, practical and achievable in a way that works within existing law.”

The so-called “Law of the River” is based on the 1922 Colorado River Compact, which divided water among the seven states, as well as various court decisions and agreements of the last century. California’s agricultural water agencies, in particular the Imperial Irrigation District and Palo Verde Irrigation District, hold senior water rights that date back more than century, giving California a privileged position under the prior-appropriation water rights system, often described as “first in time, first in right.”

Less than four years ago, the states seemed to be solving problems amicably, and agreed to water reductions in a deal called the Drought Contingency Plan. But those reductions haven’t been nearly enough as the reservoirs have continued to decline during the worst drought in centuries.

And tensions have risen over the past several months, especially between California and the rest of the region.

JB Hamby, the chair of California’s Colorado River Board, said in a submittal letter that the state’s proposal would “minimize the risk of legal challenge.”

Arizona water agencies released a statement Wednesday responding critically to California’s proposal, which they said “reflects a strict adherence to a California definition of the Law of the River.”

“But there are different interpretations of what that Law of the River actually means,” the Arizona Department of Water Resources and the Central Arizona Project said, adding that the six-state proposal is the “most equitable and efficient way” of dealing with the river’s severe water deficit due to drought, climate change and overuse.

Now that the two sides have submitted starkly different proposals, the federal Bureau of Reclamation will begin reviewing the alternatives as part of a review that focuses on revising the rules for dealing with shortages.

Negotiations among the seven states are set to continue, but the impasse between California and the other states remains.

In the coming months, federal officials will play a key role as they analyze and weigh in on the proposals.

Whatever emerges from that process, the rift between the states now seems likely to trigger legal disputes and end up in court, Larson said.

“I think at this stage it’s inevitable and that’s where things are headed. And I also think it might be the best of our available options now,” Larson said. “We’re clearly not pulling together right now, and I think it’s probably time to try litigation.”

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Formula One, county agree to make race a long-term Las Vegas event
Formula One, county agree to make race a long-term Las Vegas event
2
Developer eyes condo tower, grocery store for downtown Las Vegas
Developer eyes condo tower, grocery store for downtown Las Vegas
3
What’s next after California submits competing plan to cut Colorado River use?
What’s next after California submits competing plan to cut Colorado River use?
4
Private and passionate, Jeff German loved his work, sports and family
Private and passionate, Jeff German loved his work, sports and family
5
Anti-abortion resolution may complicate Nevada GOP races
Anti-abortion resolution may complicate Nevada GOP races
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Cracked earth is visible in an area once under the water of Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National ...
Fill Lake Mead with Mississippi River water? Don’t rule it out
By Brittney J. Miller Cedar Rapids Gazette

Amid a major drought in the Western U.S., a proposed solution comes up repeatedly: large-scale river diversions, including pumping Mississippi River water to parched states.

A coat of fresh snow is seen on a mountain the morning after a winter storm pelted the region w ...
Large snowpack boosts California, but dry trend raises worries
By John Antczak The Associated Press

Water officials say the mountain snowpack that supplies a significant amount of California’s water got an incredible boost from recent powerful storms. But the weather has turned drier.

Law enforcement officers aim their weapons at a home during a standoff in Grants Pass, Ore., on ...
Oregon kidnapping suspect killed 2 before suicide, police say
By Andrew Selsky The Associated Press

Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, died at a hospital Tuesday night, hours after he shot himself while hiding in a crawlspace underneath a house in Grants Pass, Oregon.

Water flows along the All-American Canal Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, near Winterhaven, Calif. (AP ...
California unveils own plan for Colorado River cuts
By Kathleen Ronayne and Suman Naishadham The Associated Press

California released a plan Tuesday detailing how Western states reliant on the Colorado River should save more water. It came a day after the six other states in the river basin made a competing proposal.

Delicate Arch in Arches National Park Utah (Getty Images)
Family awarded $10.5M in Utah park death
By Sam Metz The Associated Press

The U.S. will pay family members of a Ugandan human rights activist killed in an accident at Arches National Park more than $10 million in damages, a federal judge ruled Monday.

More stories for you
What’s next after California submits competing plan to cut Colorado River use?
What’s next after California submits competing plan to cut Colorado River use?
California lags as other Colorado River states agree on water cuts
California lags as other Colorado River states agree on water cuts
California unveils own plan for Colorado River cuts
California unveils own plan for Colorado River cuts
Colorado River water managers optimistic about drought plan as deadline looms
Colorado River water managers optimistic about drought plan as deadline looms
Emails reveal tensions in Colorado River talks
Emails reveal tensions in Colorado River talks
Lake Mead’s decline may slow, thanks to wet start to winter
Lake Mead’s decline may slow, thanks to wet start to winter