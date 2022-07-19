96°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Nation and World

California thieves steal millions in jewelry at rest stop

By Stefanie Dazio The Associated Press
July 18, 2022 - 8:18 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

LOS ANGELES — Thieves broke into an unattended Brink’s tractor-trailer parked at a remote Southern California rest stop last week and stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry and gemstones after the vehicle’s two armed guards walked away, authorities said.

The tractor-trailer had been traveling overnight from a jewelry show in the San Francisco Bay Area down to the Los Angeles region for another event. It was not immediately clear whether the suspects followed the vehicle along its 375-mile journey or stumbled across it at the rest stop in a crime of opportunity, according to Los Angeles Sheriff’s Sgt. Michael Mileski.

The guards reported the heist around 2 a.m. on July 11 after they noticed that the trailer’s lock had been tampered with, Mileski told The Associated Press on Monday.

Investigators are trying to determine how the lock was broken. The FBI is also working on the case.

“If I had that much money in jewelry, I think I would have the most secure lock on it,” Mileski said.

It was not immediately clear how long the guards had left the vehicle unattended at the “Flying J” rest stop and gas station in the unincorporated community of Lebec, about 75 miles north of downtown Los Angeles.

The merchandise had been loaded onto the truck late on July 10 following an exhibit hosted by the International Gem and Jewelry Show in San Mateo, south of San Francisco, said Brandy Swanson, the group’s director. It was going to an event at the Pasadena Convention Center just northeast of Los Angeles, she said.

While Swanson on Sunday said 18 victims were reporting more than $100 million in losses, Brink’s said the stolen items were worth less than $10 million.

“According to the information the customers provided to us before they shipped their items, the total value of the missing items is less than $10 million,” Brink’s said in a statement. “We are working with law enforcement, and we will fully reimburse our customers for the value of their assets that were stolen, in accordance with the terms of our contract.”

Representatives for Brink’s and the International Gem and Jewelry Show did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Monday afternoon.

Swanson said vendors who travel between jewelry shows typically underinsure their merchandise because they can’t afford to insure it fully.

“That’s where the discrepancy comes in. These are mom-and-pop operators,” Swanson said. “They’re devastated. Some of these people have lost their entire livelihoods.”

Mileski said detectives are currently estimating the theft at $10 million, based on the insurance, but they expect the amount to climb. Investigators are reviewing video footage from local businesses to see if the crime was recorded. The sergeant said multiple suspects are believed to have executed the heist.

MOST READ
1
North Las Vegas officer kills daughter, then self, police say
North Las Vegas officer kills daughter, then self, police say
2
4 killed when 2 planes collide at North Las Vegas Airport
4 killed when 2 planes collide at North Las Vegas Airport
3
COMMENTARY: Latino right turn will realign American politics
COMMENTARY: Latino right turn will realign American politics
4
Police: No shooting on Las Vegas Strip; broken glass caused panic
Police: No shooting on Las Vegas Strip; broken glass caused panic
5
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck elope in Las Vegas: ‘We did it’
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck elope in Las Vegas: ‘We did it’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
People walk in front of the high surf near Kapahulu Groin (Waikiki Wall) in Waikiki, Hawaii, Su ...
Huge Hawaii waves swamp homes during ‘historic’ swell
By Caleb Jones The Associated Press

Towering waves on Hawaii’s south shores crashed into homes and businesses, spilled across highways and toppled tables at a wedding reception over the weekend.

Emergency personnel gather after a deadly shooting Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Greenwood Park ...
3 dead in Indiana mall shooting; witness kills gunman
The Associated Press

The man entered the Greenwood Park Mall near Indianapolis with a rifle and several magazines of ammunition and began firing in the food court, Greenwood Police Department Chief Jim Ison said.

First responders work the scene on Interstate 90 after a fatal pileup where at least 20 vehicle ...
6 dead after storm causes Montana highway pileup
Stefanie Dazio and Sally Ho The Associated Press

Two children are among the six people who died in a Montana pileup after a Friday evening dust storm caused blackout conditions on Interstate 90.

FILE - A U.S. Secret Service officer takes a position in the street as President Donald Trump's ...
Secret Service denies intentional deletion of Jan. 6 texts
By Farnoush Amiri The Associated Press

The Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General said the messages between Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, 2021, were erased “as part of a device-replacement program.”

Rescuers work at the scene of a building that was damaged by a deadly Russian missile attack in ...
Ukrainian rescue teams hunt for survivors in Vinnytsia
By Hanna Arhirova The Associated Press

Rescue teams with sniffer dogs combed through debris in a central Ukrainian city on Friday looking for people still missing after a Russian missile strike a day earlier that killed at least 23 people.