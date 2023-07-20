97°F
Nation and World

California ticket wins $1B Powerball prize, one of largest in history

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 19, 2023 - 9:56 pm
 
Updated July 19, 2023 - 10:37 pm
A man walks by a sign for the lottery in front of a market Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in San Diego ...
A man walks by a sign for the lottery in front of a market Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
People line up to buy Powerball tickets at a 7 Eleven liquor store on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, ...
People line up to buy Powerball tickets at a 7 Eleven liquor store on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Chino Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia)
A customer fills out a Powerball ticket, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Hawthorne, Calif. (AP Ph ...
A customer fills out a Powerball ticket, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Hawthorne, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
Powerball ticket receipts are seen in the garbage, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Hawthorne, Cali ...
Powerball ticket receipts are seen in the garbage, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Hawthorne, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

The Powerball’s long winless streak is finally over.

On Wednesday night, the California Lottery announced that one ticket won the estimated $1.08 billion jackpot. The ticket was sold at Las Palmitas Mini Market in downtown Los Angeles.

It was the third biggest Powerball jackpot and the sixth largest in U.S. lottery history.

The winning numbers were 7-10-11-13-24 with a Powerball of 24. The next drawing is Saturday for $20 million.

Seven tickets won $448,750 each by matching the five numbers. One ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven store in South Lake Tahoe.

Final ticket sales pushed the jackpot beyond its earlier estimate of $1 billion to $1.08 billion at the time of the drawing, moving it from the seventh largest to the sixth largest U.S lottery jackpot ever won.

The winner can choose either the total jackpot paid out in yearly increments or a $558.1 million, one-time lump sum before taxes.

The game’s abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players.

The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion in November. Before Wednesday, the last time someone had won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a top prize of nearly $253 million. No one had won the grand prize in the past 39 consecutive drawings.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Mega Millions

The Mega Millions top prize is an estimated $720 million after there was no Tuesday winner of the lottery’s latest jackpot.

Despite the game’s long odds of 1 in 302.6 million, players continue to purchase tickets as the size of the grand prize grows.

The last time a Mega Millions player hit the top prize was April 18. The next drawing is Friday.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Tickets cost $2 for each lottery and are not sold in Nevada. The closest location is at The Lotto Store in Primm, just across the Nevada state line. Arizona outlets also sell lottery tickets.

Primm winner

A lucky lottery player in Primm won big last weekend. Three winners matched all the numbers in California Lottery’s Fantasy 5 draw, and one purchased their lucky ticket at The Lotto Store in Primm.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report.

