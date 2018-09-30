California to get rain from Pacific storm, Hurricane Rosa

Some rain has returned to parts of drought-withered and fire-scarred California, and forecasters say even more is expected next week from remnants of Hurricane Rosa and an approaching Pacific storm.

LOS ANGELES — Some rain has returned to parts of drought-withered and fire-scarred California, and forecasters say even more is expected next week from remnants of Hurricane Rosa and an approaching Pacific storm.

The National Weather Service says scattered showers spread over the northwest coast Saturday and some places might see evening thunderstorms.

In the south, surf generated by the cyclone off Mexico is expected to build overnight, followed by rain on Monday as Rosa’s moisture expands northward from Baja California.

On Tuesday, a low-pressure system from the Pacific will pull moisture into the state.

Exactly how much rain and where it will fall is uncertain, but Riverside County’s Emergency Management Department has warned residents near the Holy and Cranston wildfire burn areas that intense rain could cause dangerous debris flows.