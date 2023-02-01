40°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nation and World

California unveils own plan for Colorado River cuts

By Kathleen Ronayne and Suman Naishadham The Associated Press
January 31, 2023 - 8:04 pm
 
Water flows along the All-American Canal Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, near Winterhaven, Calif. (AP ...
Water flows along the All-American Canal Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, near Winterhaven, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
The Colorado River passes through Grand Junction, Aug. 24, 2022, in Mesa County, Colo. (Hugh Ca ...
The Colorado River passes through Grand Junction, Aug. 24, 2022, in Mesa County, Colo. (Hugh Carey/The Colorado Sun via AP)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California released a plan Tuesday detailing how Western states reliant on the Colorado River should save more water. It came a day after the six other states in the river basin made a competing proposal.

In a letter to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, California described how states could conserve between 1 million and nearly 2 million acre feet of water through new cuts based on the elevation of Lake Mead, a key reservoir.

Its plan did not account for water lost to evaporation and during transportation — a move sought by the other states that would mean big cuts for California.

The 1,450-mile river serves 40 million people across the West and Mexico, generating hydroelectric power for regional markets and irrigating nearly 6 million acres of farmland.

A multi-decade drought in the West worsened by climate change, rising demand and overuse has sent water levels at key reservoirs along the river to unprecedented lows. That has forced federal and state officials to take additional steps to protect the system.

California’s plan and the separate methods outlined by states Monday came in response to Reclamation asking them last year to detail how they would use between 15% and 30% less water. The federal agency operates the major dams in the river system.

All seven states missed that deadline last August. Six of them regrouped and came to an agreement by the end of January. California was the the lone holdout to that agreement, and responded Tuesday with its own plan.

Unlike the other states’ plan, California’s does not factor the roughly 1.5 million acre feet of Colorado River water lost to evaporation and transportation.

Instead, it proposes reducing water taken out of Lake Mead by 1 million acre feet, with 400,000 acre feet coming from its own users. The state previously outlined that level of cuts in October. Arizona would bear the brunt of bigger cuts — 560,000 acre feet — while Nevada would make up the rest. Those numbers are based on discussions from prior negotiations, California’s letter said.

An acre foot is enough water to supply two to three U.S. households for a year.

The Arizona Department of Water Resources said it was still reviewing California’s proposal and didn’t have an immediate comment.

But Tom Buschatzke, the department’s director, said earlier Tuesday that water managers across the basin couldn’t reach agreement with California on cuts, even at the broader state level.

“The big issues are what does the priority system mean, what does the junior priority mean and how does that attach to that outcome of who takes what cut?” he said. “That was the issue over the summer, that was the issue over the fall, that’s still the issue.”

Big allocation

California has the largest allocation of water among the seven U.S. states that tap the Colorado River. It is also among the last to face water cuts in times of shortage because of its senior water rights.

That has given the state an advantage over others in talks that spanned months over how to cut water use.

California water officials have often repeated that any additional water cuts must be legally defensible and in line with western water law that honors its water rights.

JB Hamby, chairman of the Colorado River Board of California and a board member of the Imperial Irrigation District, indicated California may file a lawsuit if the federal government attempts to count for evaporative losses.

“The best way to avoid conflict and ensure that we can put water in the river right away is through a voluntary approach, not putting proposals that sidestep the Law of the River and ignore California’s senior right and give no respect to that,” he said.

Existing agreements only spell cuts when Lake Mead’s elevation is between 1,090 feet and 1,025 feet. If it drops any lower than 1,025 feet, California’s plan proposes even further cuts based on the so-called Law of the River — likely meaning Arizona and Nevada would bear the brunt of them. Those cuts are designed to keep Lake Mead from reaching “dead pool,” when it could no longer pump out water to farms and cities including Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Phoenix.

The reservoir’s current elevation is around 1,045 feet.

‘We can help the entire Southwest’

In total, California’s plan could save between 1 million and 2 million acre-feet of water based on the elevation levels at Lake Mead, from which Arizona, California, Nevada and Mexico draw their share of the river.

Adel Hagekhalil, general manager for the Metropolitan Water District of California, the nation’s largest water supplier, said it was important to protect key reservoirs “without getting mired in lengthy legal battles.”

Hagekhalil and other water managers pointed to numerous efforts the state has made to drastically reduce its water usage by making agricultural and urban water use more efficient.

“California knows how to permanently reduce use of the river — we have done it over the past 20 years, through billions of dollars in investments and hard-earned partnerships,” he said in a statement. “We can help the entire Southwest do it again as we move forward.”

The new proposals do not change states’ water allocations immediately — or disrupt their existing water rights. Instead, they will be folded into a larger proposal Reclamation is working on to revise how it operates Glen Canyon and Hoover Dams — behemoth power producers on the Colorado River.

Despite California’s inability to reach agreement with the other six states so far, the parties said they hope to keep talking.

“We’re not going to stop the discussions,” said Buschatzke of Arizona, “and maybe we come to an agreement and maybe we won’t.”

MOST READ
1
CARTOONS: A Democrat and a Republican walk into a diner
CARTOONS: A Democrat and a Republican walk into a diner
2
‘A friend to anyone’: Beloved tennis player dies after collapse on Summerlin court
‘A friend to anyone’: Beloved tennis player dies after collapse on Summerlin court
3
$1M slots jackpot hits at Strip casino
$1M slots jackpot hits at Strip casino
4
Police say woman stole $100k in cash, chips, jewelry from Strip hotel room
Police say woman stole $100k in cash, chips, jewelry from Strip hotel room
5
YouTuber gets in gunbattle in Henderson home invasion, police say
YouTuber gets in gunbattle in Henderson home invasion, police say
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Delicate Arch in Arches National Park Utah (Getty Images)
Family awarded $10.5M in Utah park death
By Sam Metz The Associated Press

The U.S. will pay family members of a Ugandan human rights activist killed in an accident at Arches National Park more than $10 million in damages, a federal judge ruled Monday.

FILE - This aerial photo shows the movie set of "Rust" at Bonanza Creek Ranch in San ...
Alec Baldwin, specialist face charges of involuntary manslaughter
By Morgan Lee The Associated Press

Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies filed the charging documents naming the actor and Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who supervised weapons on the set of the Western “Rust.”

 
Prayers offered as Tyre Nichols protests remain peaceful
By Mike Householder, Leah Willingham and Adrian Sainz The Associated Press

Cities nationwide have braced for protests after body camera footage was released Friday showing Memphis officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, who died of his injuries three days after the Jan. 7 attack.

A man stands on a hill overlooking a formerly sunken boat standing upright into the air with it ...
Emails reveal tensions in Colorado River talks
By Kathleen Ronayne and Felicia Fonseca The Associated Press

Competing priorities and outsized demands stymied a deal last summer on how to drastically reduce water use from the parched Colorado River.

More stories for you
California lags as other Colorado River states agree on water cuts
California lags as other Colorado River states agree on water cuts
Colorado River water managers optimistic about drought plan as deadline looms
Colorado River water managers optimistic about drought plan as deadline looms
Emails reveal tensions in Colorado River talks
Emails reveal tensions in Colorado River talks
Wet winter start for much of West. Will it continue?
Wet winter start for much of West. Will it continue?
Lake Mead may get a boost as Rockies snowpack off to strong start
Lake Mead may get a boost as Rockies snowpack off to strong start
Lake Mead’s decline may slow, thanks to winter’s wet start
Lake Mead’s decline may slow, thanks to winter’s wet start