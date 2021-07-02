106°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Nation and World

California virus cases growing as delta variant expands

By Amy Taxin and Stefanie Dazio The Associated Press
July 1, 2021 - 5:19 pm
 
Nurse Jessica Lipscomb gives Miguel Castro, 13, of Brentwood, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in th ...
Nurse Jessica Lipscomb gives Miguel Castro, 13, of Brentwood, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in the Antioch Middle School gym in Antioch, Calif., May 19, 2021. (Doug Duran/Bay Area News Group via AP)
Weekend visitors wait to enter the Roundhouse Aquarium on the Manhattan Beach Pier in Manhattan ...
Weekend visitors wait to enter the Roundhouse Aquarium on the Manhattan Beach Pier in Manhattan Beach, Calif., in May 2021. (AP Photo/John Antczak)

LOS ANGELES — California broadly reopened its economy barely two weeks ago and since then an especially contagious coronavirus variant has spread among the unvaccinated, a development that has health officials on edge and already has prompted Los Angeles County to strongly recommend everyone resume wearing masks inside.

The nation’s most populous state is averaging close to 1,000 additional cases reported daily, an increase of about 17% in the last 14 days. Officials expected an increase when capacity limits were lifted for businesses and most mask restrictions and social distancing requirements were eliminated for vaccinated people.

But public health officials raised concern this week with the more transmissible delta variant spreading among the unvaccinated, who comprise the vast majority of new infections. LA County, where a quarter of the state’s nearly 40 million people live, recommended Monday that vaccinated residents resume wearing face coverings indoors after detecting that about half of all cases were the delta variant.

“The new wrinkle in this is really this new variant. It just sort of rips very quickly through people who are susceptible to being infected, which overwhelmingly is people who are not vaccinated,” said Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo, professor of epidemiology at the University of California, San Francisco. “We just opened up two weeks ago, everything was hunky dory.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom lifted a series of pandemic-related restrictions on June 15 after a final push to get more people vaccinated. Everyone 12 and older is eligible for shots and among that population 59% is fully vaccinated and another 10% has received a first dose.

In Contra Costa County, where 72% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated, officials recently began publishing virus case rates by vaccination status. Since the county has a high inoculation rate, the number of new coronavirus cases is generally low but unvaccinated residents remain at risk, said Dr. Chris Farnitano, the county’s health officer.

For example, the seven-day average of new virus cases per 100,000 people in the county was recently 7.0 for those who are unvaccinated, and 0.4 for those who are vaccinated.

“The overall numbers don’t look that concerning, but we know that there’s this population that hasn’t been vaccinated that still is at very high risk, and those overall numbers can give a false sense of security thinking COVID is still under control where it’s still spreading quite rapidly among the unvaccinated population,” Farnitano said.

Vaccine incentives

On Thursday, state officials drew the names of six winners of vacation packages at popular California tourist destinations including Disneyland. Vaccinated residents were automatically entered in the drawing, one of several incentives employed by state health officials to try to encourage people to take the shots.

Dr. Tomás Aragón, the state’s public health officer, said the state would continue to offer $50 cards to residents who get vaccinated and that some vaccination sites are offering free amusement park tickets.

“These vaccines are saving lives every day. The proof is in the data and the science that we study every day,” Aragón said before the drawing. “Here’s the bottom line: Californians who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 are extremely vulnerable right now to this fast-moving variant.”

In Los Angeles, a mix of masked and unmasked people walked around Echo Park Lake on Wednesday. G. Williams, who waited for a bus nearby, wore a black cloth mask over a blue surgical one — something she expects she’ll do for years to come.

The 69-year-old isn’t vaccinated, saying she still has concerns about possible long-term side effects. She supports her county’s latest recommendation and said she doesn’t understand why people wouldn’t wear a mask to protect others.

“To me, my mask is as important as any article of clothing,” she said.

At Raven Things Collected, an LA gift shop selling crystals, tarot cards and jewelry, a table full of merchandise has been pulled in front of the counter to keep everyone distanced.

Employee Yesenia Rego said she feels protected because she’s vaccinated and distanced from customers. Most people wear masks when they come in anyway, she said, adding those who don’t rarely ask if they should.

“They don’t even care anymore,” said Rego, 23, who wore a green cloth mask.

‘Power of the vaccine’

Vaccination rates vary widely across California. A San Francisco ZIP code reports more than 95% of those eligible are fully inoculated, while one in rural Modoc County has a 37% rate, according to state data.

Health officials said areas with low vaccination rates are especially at risk as the delta variant, first reported in India, spreads across the United States. The variant — which accounts for a fifth of new U.S. infections — was found in 15% of specimens sequenced in California in June, up from 5% in May.

In Orange County, the variant accounts for 45% of sequenced cases in the most recent week, said Dr. Regina Chinsio-Kwong, the county’s deputy health officer. Contact tracers reaching out to those infected with the virus find 95% are unvaccinated, and the few who are vaccinated report minor symptoms and aren’t hospitalized, she said.

“Because we’re starting to see these highly transmissible strains, it is only a matter of time for us to be exposed again,” she said. “So the question is how severe is the illness going to be when you actually get COVID.”

Public health officials said they hope measures like the one taken by Contra Costa County might help encourage more people to get the shots.

“It’s a demonstration in the real world, outside of the clinical trials, of the power of the vaccine,” said Andrew Noymer, a public health professor at University of California, Irvine. “COVID is going to seek out unvaccinated populations. The virus has a way of just sort of bouncing around until it finds a host it can infect, and those will be unvaccinated people.”

MOST READ
1
Landlord says woman arrested in child’s hot home death had financial woes
Landlord says woman arrested in child’s hot home death had financial woes
2
Slots player hits $1.5M jackpot on $5 bet
Slots player hits $1.5M jackpot on $5 bet
3
Woman killed after intervening in attack on friend identified
Woman killed after intervening in attack on friend identified
4
Nevada now has higher COVID-19 case rate than any other state
Nevada now has higher COVID-19 case rate than any other state
5
Zion National Park reopens, but delays likely amid flood cleanup
Zion National Park reopens, but delays likely amid flood cleanup
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
LA homemade fireworks blast injures 17
By Stefanie Dazio and Robert Jablon The Associated Press

Seventeen people were hurt Wednesday night in the blast, which also flipped and damaged cars and smashed windows in homes and a laundromat.

A bulldozer operator works on a fire line as vegetation burns nearby at the Lava Fire on Monday ...
Firefighters battle big wildfires in California heat
By Terry Chea and John Antczak The Associated Press

Hundreds of firefighters worked Thursday in high heat to beat back wildfires in the forests of far Northern California, where the flames have forced many communities to evacuate.

This file photo from Wednesday Jan. 11, 2017, shows President-elect Donald Trump, left, his chi ...
Charges revealed against Trump Organization, CFO
By Michael R. Sisak and Tom Hays The Associated Press

Donald Trump’s company and its longtime finance chief were charged Thursday in what a prosecutor called a “sweeping and audacious” tax fraud scheme.

 
Northwest heat wave may be blamed for hundreds of deaths
By Andrew Selsky and Jim Morris The Associated Press

British Columbia’s chief coroner, Lisa Lapointe, said her office received reports of at least 486 “sudden and unexpected deaths” between Friday and Wednesday. Normally, she said about 165 people would die in the Canadian province over a five-day period.

Former President Donald Trump greets law enforcement while arriving at a border security briefi ...
Trump uses trip to border to attack Biden on immigration
By Jill Colvin The Associated Press

Trump was invited to South Texas by the state’s governor, Greg Abbott, and joined by a handful of House Republicans, who made the trip from Washington to stand by his side.

In this Jan. 11, 2017, shows President-elect Donald Trump, left, his chief financial officer Al ...
Charges expected for Trump’s company, top executive
By Michael R. Sisak The Associated Press

Donald Trump’s company and his longtime finance chief are expected to be charged Thursday with tax-related crimes stemming from a New York investigation into the former president’s business dealings.

 
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sex assault conviction tossed
By Maryclaire Dale The Associated Press

Pennsylvania’s highest court overturned Bill Cosby’s sex assault conviction Wednesday after finding an agreement with a previous prosecutor prevented him from being charged in the case.

A traveler awaits for transportation at the Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles in ...
Man jumps from LA plane, breaks leg, faces 20 years in prison
By Stefanie Dazio The Associated Press

A passenger who tried to break into an airplane cockpit last week had recently been under the influence of methamphetamine before he jumped from the moving plane in Los Angeles, authorities said Monday.

Read More