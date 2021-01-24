47°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nation and World

California virus deaths stay high, rate of new infections falling

The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 - 7:37 pm
 
National Guard members assisting with processing COVID-19 deaths and placing them into temporar ...
National Guard members assisting with processing COVID-19 deaths and placing them into temporary storage at LA County Medical Examiner-Coroner Office in Los Angeles in January 2021. (LA County Dept. of Medical Examiner-Coroner via AP)

LOS ANGELES — The rates of new coronavirus infections and hospitalizations are dropping across California, but health officials warn those trends are tempered by very high death rates.

The state reported 593 deaths on Saturday, a day after recording a one-day record of 764, according to the Department of Public Health. California’s death toll since the start of the pandemic rose to 36,361, while total cases reached 3,085,040.

Hospitalizations and newly confirmed cases have been falling, however, and health officials are growing more optimistic that the worst of the latest surge is over.

The number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 has slipped below 19,000 statewide, a drop of more than 10% in two weeks.

The 22,972 new cases reported Saturday are less than half the mid-December peak of nearly 54,000. In the last week the state averaged about 29,000 new cases per day, more than 6,000 fewer than the prior week.

The positivity rate for people being tested has dropped by 15% statewide in the last week, which means fewer people will end up in hospitals.

In Los Angeles County, the state’s most populous, the test positivity rate has plummeted 39% over the past three weeks, health officials said.

“While we have come a long way this week with community transmission, we have a long road to go and must continue to practice infectious control measures: wear a face covering and maintain physical distance when out of your home,” the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said in a statement on Friday.

MOST READ
1
Landlords bear financial burden of eviction moratoriums for renters
Landlords bear financial burden of eviction moratoriums for renters
2
Las Vegas man charged with fraud in obtaining $2M in PPP funds
Las Vegas man charged with fraud in obtaining $2M in PPP funds
3
Rain Friday only the beginning of wet weekend in Las Vegas
Rain Friday only the beginning of wet weekend in Las Vegas
4
Mother, daughter discussed alcohol dangers before teen girl’s death
Mother, daughter discussed alcohol dangers before teen girl’s death
5
One ticket wins $1B Mega Millions jackpot
One ticket wins $1B Mega Millions jackpot
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Farm workers receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif., in J ...
Californians struggle to get vaccine as rollout faces obstacles
By Janie Har and Amy Taxin The Associated Press

More than five weeks into its vaccination program, California doesn’t have nearly the supply to meet demand and there’s growing angst among residents over the difficulty to even get in line for a shot.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
Arizona welcomes recreational pot sales
By Bob Christie and Susan Naishadham The Associated Press

Legal sales of recreational marijuana in Arizona started on Friday, a once-unthinkable step in the former conservative stronghold that joins 14 other states that have broadly legalized pot.

 
Lucky few receive rare, ‘precious’ COVID-19 vaccine doses
By Bernard Condon, Candice Choi and Matt Sedensky The Associated Press

With millions of Americans waiting for their chance to get the coronavirus vaccine, a lucky few are getting bumped to the front of the line as clinics scramble to get rid of extra, perishable doses at the end of the day.

A boardwalk in the Mariposa Grove in Yosemite National Park was damaged by a fallen ponderosa p ...
Yosemite National Park remains closed after severe wind damage
The Associated Press

Yosemite National Park will remain closed through the weekend after high winds that battered much of California knocked down two giant sequoias and caused millions of dollars in damage.

 
$731.1M Powerball win boosts struggling Maryland town
The Associated Press

The latest jackpot-winning Powerball ticket, worth $731.1 million, was sold in a coal mining town whose biggest previous claim to fame was being the hometown of baseball Hall of Famer Lefty Grove.

In this March 30, 2020 file photo, My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell speaks about the coronavirus in t ...
Stores drop MyPillow after CEO pushes election conspiracies
By Joseph Pisani and Anne D’Innocenzio The Associated Press

The founder and CEO of MyPillow, who amplified President Donald Trump’s claims of election fraud, said a backlash against his company has begun after a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol this month.

Read More