Nation and World

California wildfire grows as heat returns across state

The Associated Press
August 3, 2021 - 8:05 pm
 
Flames leap from trees as the Dixie Fire jumps Highway 89 north of Greenville in Plumas County, ...
Flames leap from trees as the Dixie Fire jumps Highway 89 north of Greenville in Plumas County, Calif., on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Firefighters light a backfire to stop the Dixie Fire from spreading near Prattville in Plumas C ...
Firefighters light a backfire to stop the Dixie Fire from spreading near Prattville in Plumas County, Calif., on Friday, July 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Cows graze as smoke rises from the Dixie Fire burning in Lassen National Forest, near Jonesvill ...
Cows graze as smoke rises from the Dixie Fire burning in Lassen National Forest, near Jonesville, Calif., in July 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

GREENVILLE, Calif. — California’s largest wildfire exploded again after burning for nearly three weeks in remote mountains and officials warned Tuesday that hot, dry weather would increase the risk of new fires across much of the state.

Firefighters saved homes Monday in the small northern California community of Greenville near the Plumas National Forest as strong winds stoked the Dixie Fire, which grew to over 395 square miles across Plumas and Butte counties.

“Engines, crews and heavy equipment shifted from other areas to increase structure protection and direct line construction as the fire moved toward Greenville,” the state Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, known as Cal Fire, said Tuesday morning.

Evacuations were ordered for the community of about 1,000 people as well as for the east shore of nearby Lake Almanor, a popular resort area. About 3,000 homes were threatened by the blaze that has destroyed 67 houses and other buildings since breaking out July 14. It was 35% contained.

Crews contended with dry, hot and windy conditions “and the forecast calls for the return of active fire behavior,” Cal Fire said.

Similar weather was expected across Southern California, where heat advisories and warnings were issued for interior valleys, mountains and deserts for much of the week.

Fires across West

Heat waves and historic drought tied to climate change have made wildfires harder to fight in the American West. Scientists say climate change has made the region much warmer and drier in the past 30 years and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive.

More than 20,000 firefighters and support personnel were battling 97 large, active wildfires covering 2,919 square miles in 13 U.S. states on Tuesday, the National Interagency Fire Center said.

Dry conditions and powerful winds made for dangerous fire conditions again on Tuesday in Hawaii.

Firefighters gained control over the 62-square-mile Nation Fire that forced thousands of people to evacuate over the weekend and destroyed at least two homes on the Big Island.

About 150 miles west of California’s Dixie Fire, the lightning-sparked McFarland Fire threatened remote homes along the Trinity River in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest. The nearly 25-square-mile fire was 5% contained Tuesday.

Oregon

In southern Oregon, lightning struck parched forests hundreds of times in a 24 hour-period, igniting 50 new wildfires as the nation’s largest blaze burned less than 100 miles away, officials said Monday.

Firefighters and aircraft attacked the new fires before they could spread out of control. No homes were immediately threatened.

Oregon’s Bootleg Fire, the nation’s largest at 647 square miles, was 84% contained and is not expected to be fully under control until Oct. 1.

