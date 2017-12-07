California wildfires forces release of racehorses in San Diego

Advancing flames from a wildfire on Thursday forced operators of San Luis Rey Downs, a training facility for racehorses in northern San Diego County, to release dozens of horses to run for their lives.
Video posted by the NBC affiliate in San Diego showed dozens of horse fleeing through dense smoke.
Trainer Clifford Sise told the Blood Horse that “There are horses running loose down here. People have lost horses. Barns have burned down. It just happened so fast. I’m burned.”
Horse vans desperately needed at San Luis Rey Downs. #wildfires #LilacFire horses #fires #LilacFire pic.twitter.com/8QlVr97eAk
— Mike Shear (@MikeShearJems) December 7, 2017
Horses trapped in the #LilacFire credit @10News pic.twitter.com/AdDriiZsdt
— 🇺🇸💪🚫❄️👌 (@US395) December 7, 2017
— Jeremy Balan (@BH_JBalan) December 7, 2017