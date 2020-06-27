98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Nation and World

California woman dies while hiking in Grand Canyon

The Associated Press
June 26, 2020 - 7:23 pm
 

The death of a California woman while hiking into the Grand Canyon apparently was heat related, Grand Canyon National Park officials said Friday.

Catherine Houe, 49, of Daly City was hiking down the South Kaibab Trail to spend the night at Phantom Ranch when she reportedly became dizzy, disoriented and stopped breathing, park officials said in a statement.

The incident occurred late Wednesday afternoon and the high temperature at Phantom Ranch that day was 114 degrees, officials said.

An investigation into the incident was being conducted by the National Park Service in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office, officials said.

Visitors to the Grand Canyon, especially hiking in the inner canyon, should be prepared for excessively hot days in the coming weeks, officials said.

MOST READ
1
Do’s and don’ts of wearing face masks starting today
Do’s and don’ts of wearing face masks starting today
2
We tried Wynn’s ‘re-imagined’ buffet. Here’s what we found.
We tried Wynn’s ‘re-imagined’ buffet. Here’s what we found.
3
Laid-off Drew Las Vegas staffers sue owner, claim money owed
Laid-off Drew Las Vegas staffers sue owner, claim money owed
4
Many, but not all, comply with Nevada mask mandate — BLOG
Many, but not all, comply with Nevada mask mandate — BLOG
5
Cashless gaming on its way to Las Vegas casinos
Cashless gaming on its way to Las Vegas casinos
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Hugo, 3, has his temperature taken by a teacher as he arrives at Cobi kindergarten in Barcelona ...
Texas, Florida rollback openings in virus retreat; US cases top 40K a day
By Michelle R. Smith and Frances D’Emilio The Associated Press

Texas and Florida clamped down on bars again Friday in the biggest retreat yet amid a surge across the South and West that sent the number of confirmed new coronavirus infections per day in the U.S. to an all-time high of 40,000.

People wearing masks to protect against the spread of COVID-19 are reflected next to a sign req ...
Texas governor puts reopening on pause as virus cases soar
The Associated Press

American hospital officials and health experts are warning that politicians focusing on the economy and a public tired of being cooped up are letting a deadly medical disaster spiral to new heights.

A couple rests on an empty section of Waikiki Beach in Honolulu on Saturday, March 28, 2020. (A ...
Hawaii to waive quarantine for negative COVID-19 tests
By Audrey McAvoy The Associated Press

Hawaii Gov. David Ige on Wednesday said that starting Aug. 1, travelers arriving from out of state may bypass a 14-day quarantine requirement if they test negative for COVID-19.

In a March 1, 1965, file photo Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. hops over a puddle as it rains in Sel ...
1960s civil rights movement icons voice cautious optimism
By Dan Sewell and Russell Contreras The Associated Press

Bob Moses says America is at “a lurching moment” for racial change, potentially as transforming as the Civil War era and as the 1960s civil rights movement that he helped lead.

 
Jimmy Kimmel apologizes for use of blackface in sketches
By David Bauder The Associated Press

Jimmy Kimmel apologized Tuesday for his 1990s blackface impressions of NBA player Karl Malone and other Black celebrities but said his delay in addressing the subject came in part to avoid handing a victory to his foes.

Brett Hankison (Louisville Police Department via AP, File)
Police officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting fired
The Associated Press

The Louisville Metro police department has fired one of the police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor, more than three months after the 26-year-old Black woman was killed in her home.

Adult film star Ron Jeremy, right, makes his first appearance in downtown Los Angeles Criminal ...
Adult film star Ron Jeremy charged with rape, sexual assault
By Andrew Dalton The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Adult film star Ron Jeremy was charged with raping three women and sexually assaulting a fourth, Los Angeles County prosecutors said Tuesday.