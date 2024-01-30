69°F
California’s snowpack remains well below normal. But help is on the way

The Associated Press
January 30, 2024 - 3:52 pm
 
Officials from the California Department of Water Resources conduct a snow survey on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, at Phillips Station, along Highway 50 near Sierra-at-Tahoe in the Sierra Nevada. (Andrew Nixon/California Department of Water Resources/TNS)
Sean de Guzman, right, snow survey manager at the California Department of Water Resources, conducts the first snow survey of the season with his team at Phillips Station, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. (Nathaniel Levine/The Sacramento Bee via AP)
Sean de Guzman, snow survey manager for the California Department of Water Resources, right, and Anthony Burdock, a DWR engineer, examine the aluminum snow depth survey pole on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, at Phillips Station in the Sierra Nevada. (Xavier Mascarenas/California Department of Water Resources/TNS)

PHILLIPS STATION, Calif. — The water content of California’s mountain snowpack was just over half of the normal average on Tuesday, a modest increase from Jan. 1 but still far below the usual, state officials said.

Electronic measurements statewide showed a snow water equivalent of 8.4 inches, or 52% of average to date, the California Department of Water Resources said in a statement.

“This year’s El Niño has delivered below average precipitation and an even smaller snowpack,” department Director Karla Nemeth said. “Californians must prepare for all possible conditions during the remaining months of the rainy season.”

The results are markedly different from last winter, when a blitz of atmospheric rivers buried mountains in snow, swelled rivers and filled reservoirs that had dwindled during years of drought.

At Phillips Station in the Sierra Nevada, state water officials conducted this season’s second snow survey using manual measuring devices. They found a snow depth of 29 inches and a snow water content of 10 inches, or 58% of average to date.

“This time last year, the (statewide) snowpack was at 214% of average,” Sean de Guzman, manager of the California Department of Water Resources’ flood operations section, told an online press conference. He said there was 7 feet of snow at Phillips Station this time last year.

The Sierra snowpack typically supplies about 30% of California’s water.

Amid the concerning snowpack data, officials said storage in the state’s reservoirs remains above average.

The first in a series of storms was expected to widely impact Northern California on Wednesday and spread south on Thursday. More rain was likely early next week, according to forecasts.

