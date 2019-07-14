106°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Calls for investigations after power restored in Manhattan

By The Associated Press
July 14, 2019 - 7:22 am
 
Updated July 14, 2019 - 11:50 am

NEW YORK — Electricity was restored to customers and businesses in midtown Manhattan and the Upper West Side by about midnight.

A Manhattan power outage that temporarily turned off the bright lights of the big city only lasted for a few hours, but left plenty of lingering questions and calls for investigations on Sunday.

Con Edison engineers and planners are looking into what happened at a substation on Saturday evening that caused the blackout, which stretched 30 blocks from Times Square to the Upper West Side for about four hours.

Thousands of people crowded the streets Saturday evening, using their cellphones as flashlights while they tried to stay cool amid the humid July evening, where temperatures hit the low 80s.

U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer said Sunday the Department of Energy’s Office of Electricity should investigate the work being done by Con Edison to maintain and upgrade the city’s power grid.

He added that “this type of massive blackout is entirely preventable with the right investments in our grid,” encouraging a thorough investigation that could shed light on wider electricity issues that could have national impact.

Gregory Reed, a professor of electric power engineering at the University of Pittsburgh who once worked at Con Ed, said the utility had done a good job in restoring power quickly, but said it underscores a need throughout the country to invest more in infrastructure.

“We have a lot of networks that have aging infrastructure and antiquated systems,” he said. “We have to build higher levels of resiliency.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who was criticized for being on the presidential campaign trail when the outage happened, both said they would be directing agencies under their control to look into what happened.

“You just can’t have a power outage of this magnitude in this city,” Cuomo said Saturday. “It is too dangerous, the potential for public safety risk and chaos is too high, we just can’t have a system that does that, it’s that simple at the end of the day.”

The outage stymied subway service throughout the city, affecting nearly every line. New York City’s Emergency Management Department said the A, C, D, E, F, M, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 trains had resumed running in both directions by around 2 a.m. Sunday.

No injuries were reported.

The outage comes on the anniversary of the 1977 New York City outage that left most of the city without power.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In his June 3, 2019 photo, Bill Arsenault of the Idaho Falls Fire Department looks at memorial ...
Agencies boost efforts to stop wildland firefighter suicides
By Keith Ridler The Associated Press

Isolation closed in, his family said, along with marital problems that can be exacerbated by first-responder jobs that require missed family events and birthdays.

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2015, file photo, observatories and telescopes sit atop Mauna Kea, Hawa ...
Hawaiian activists prepare for Mauna Kea telescope convoys
By Caleb Jones and Jennifer Sinco Kelleher The Associated Press

Scientists hope the massive telescope they plan to build atop Hawaii’s highest peak, a world-renowned location for astronomy, will help them peer back to the time just after the Big Bang and answer fundamentalquestions about the universe.

Revellers and fighting bulls arrive at the bullring during the running of the bulls at the San ...
Pamplona festival ends with 3 gorings in final bull run

A bull broke from the pack and gored two Australians and a Spaniard during Sunday’s final bull run ofthis year’s San Fermin festival, health officials from the northern Spanish city of Pamplona said.

Flyers in English and Spanish are shown stacked at a nearby restaurant before immigration advoc ...
Trump says nationwide immigration arrests to begin Sunday
By Elliot Spagat and Calleen Long The Associated Press

The head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement said efforts to deport families with orders to leave thecountry will continue after an upcoming national sweep that President Donald Trump said would start Sunday.

A woman feeds her daughter outside her house damaged by a strong earthquake in Lais, Bengkulu, ...
Magnitude 7.3 quake damages homes in eastern Indonesia
By Niniek Karmini The Associated Press

A strong, shallow earthquake struck eastern Indonesia on Sunday, damaging some homes and causingpanicked residents to flee to temporary shelters. There were no immediate reports of casualties, and authorities said therewas no threat of a tsunami.

A vehicle passes a toppled gas pump canopy in Berwick, La., following a severe weather assault ...
Gulf Coast keeps guard up as Barry continues drenching
By Rebecca Santana and Jonathan Drew The Associated Press

Forecasters warned of a continued threat of storm surge and heavy rains as the center of the storm trudged inland and rain bands along its back half moved onshore.