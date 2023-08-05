103°F
Nation and World

Can somebody win it? Mega Millions worth $1.35B

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 4, 2023 - 5:21 pm
 
Updated August 4, 2023 - 6:15 pm
A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023.
A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. A huge $1.25 billion Mega Millions jackpot is up for grabs Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

These jackpot rollovers are getting kind of boring.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is worth $1.35 billion, or a paltry $659.5 million cash. The drawing will be held at 8 p.m. and it will take about 90 minutes or so to determine any winners.

The last Mega Millions jackpot hit April 18 in New York for $20 million ($10.5 million cash).

After that winner, it has rolled over 30 times to reach its status as the sixth-largest in U.S. history. Tuesday night’s drawing was the 30th since someone last won the jackpot. Tickets costing $2 are sold in Arizona and California.

Two weeks ago, a tiny neighborhood store in downtown Los Angeles sold the winning ticket for the Powerball jackpot worth an estimated $1.08 billion, the sixth largest in U.S. history and the third largest in the history of the game.

Tonight’s Mega Millions, if won, would rank No. 6 on the all-time U.S. list of jackpots.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are about 1 in 302.6 million.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on X.

