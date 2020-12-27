48°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nation and World

Canada sees first cases of new coronavirus variant

Expert discusses coronavirus variant's emergence in Canada (STN)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 26, 2020 - 5:42 pm
 
Updated December 26, 2020 - 6:39 pm
Guests take photos in the village of Blue Mountain Ski Resort in The Blue Mountains, Ontario, o ...
Guests take photos in the village of Blue Mountain Ski Resort in The Blue Mountains, Ontario, on the first day of a provincial lockdown amid a 12-day trend of over 2,000 daily COVID-19 cases, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP)
People walk through the snow in the village of Blue Mountain Ski Resort in The Blue Mountains, ...
People walk through the snow in the village of Blue Mountain Ski Resort in The Blue Mountains, Ontario, on the first day of a provincial lockdown amid a 12-day trend of over 2,000 daily COVID-19 cases, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO — Officials in Canada’s most populous province have confirmed the first two known Canadian cases of of a more contagious variant of COVID-19 that was first identified in the United Kingdom.

The province’s associate chief medical officer says that the cases are a couple from Durham Region, just east of Toronto, with no known travel history, exposure or high-risk contacts.

The new variant is believed to spread more easily and faster than the original version of the disease but is not believed to be more deadly.

The provincial government said in a news release that is no evidence to suggest that the vaccines approved by Health Canada will be any less effective against the new variant. The variant was first identified in the United Kingdom but has since been detected in several other countries, including Denmark, France, Belgium, Australia and the Netherlands.

MOST READ
1
Man in his 90s beaten, robbed inside casino parking garage
Man in his 90s beaten, robbed inside casino parking garage
2
He got his cheek swabbed at 24. Nothing happened for 14 years.
He got his cheek swabbed at 24. Nothing happened for 14 years.
3
Speed suspected in fatal Christmas afternoon crash, 100th traffic death
Speed suspected in fatal Christmas afternoon crash, 100th traffic death
4
LETTER: Donald Trump has many good qualities
LETTER: Donald Trump has many good qualities
5
LETTER: Seniors in Nevada’s Tier 3 vaccination level makes no sense
LETTER: Seniors in Nevada’s Tier 3 vaccination level makes no sense
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Kenny Souza, left, Sophia Souza, 2, and Nashua Souza wear face masks while talking with Ray Ham ...
Crowding at Los Angeles malls scrutinized by health inspectors
The Associated Press

Health inspectors and authorities stepped up enforcement at restaurants and shopping malls over the post-Christmas weekend as they desperately seek to curb a coronavirus surge that already has filled some hospitals in California well beyond normal capacity.

 
FBI at home of possible person of interest in Nashville bomb
By Kimberlee Kruesi, Michael Balsamo and Eric Tucker The Associated Press

Gov. Bill Lee asked the White House on Saturday for federal assistance due to the “severity and magnitude” of the explosion’s impact.

 
Suspicious Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
By Kimberlee Kruesi and Thalia Beaty The Associated Press

Buildings shook streets over from the explosion near a building owned by ATT, which is one block away from the company’s office tower.

This photo provided by The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) shows the Santa Tra ...
Santa Claus makes it safely around the world
By Patty Nieberg The Associated Press/Report for America

Santa Claus staying safe from COVID-19 as he makes the rounds around the globe.

In this Jan. 27, 2020, file phoot President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with Israeli ...
Republicans block $2K virus checks despite Trump demand
By Andrew Taylor and Lisa Mascaro The Associated Press

President Trump’s demand for $2,000 checks for most Americans was swiftly rejected by House Republicans on Thursday as his actions throw a massive COVID relief and government funding bill into chaos.

Read More