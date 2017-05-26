Cancellations continue in Manchester in wake of bombing

Police offices add to the flowers for the victims of Monday night pop concert explosion, in St Ann's Square, Manchester, Tuesday May 23, 2017. ( Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

People lay flowers after a vigil in Albert Square, Manchester, England, Tuesday May 23, 2017, the day after the suicide attack at an Ariana Grande concert that left 22 people dead. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)

WWE canceled an event it had planned in Manchester, England, citing Monday’s terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande concert that killed 22 people and injured dozens more. The company, which had planned to showcase its popular developmental roster NXT at the Manchester Arena, where a suicide bomber detonated his device, made the announcement on Friday on Facebook.

“Out of respect for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy, WWE is canceling the NXT event on Tuesday, June 6 at the Manchester Arena,” WWE said, adding that it plans to give fans who had purchased tickets a full refund, as well as the option to attend a show planned in Leeds the following night.

The company said it will also be making a donation to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund to help the city in the aftermath of the attack, and that the performers would still be traveling to the city “visiting with those affected by the tragedy.”

WWE executives added they “look forward to returning to the Manchester Arena on Monday, Nov. 6 for Raw and Tuesday, Nov. 7 for SmackDown Live,” referring to WWE’s two main rosters.

Classic rock band Kiss also canceled its plans to perform at the arena on May 30.

Describing themselves as “heartbroken,” Kiss members Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer, said, “We have always looked forward to these shows and our local fans, but in light of recent events a canceled rock show seems of such little consequence.”

They added in their statement (via Billboard): “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of those affected and all the people of Manchester at this difficult time. We are with you and you are in our prayers.”

Netflix has also canceled premieres for “Orange Is the New Black” Season 5 and “GLOW,” its new original series from “Orange” creator Jenji Kohan based on the 1980s female wrestling league of the same name. The event was scheduled for May 30 at England’s Curzon Mayfair Cinema.

“Following the terrible events in Manchester on Monday night, we have decided to cancel our special screening of Orange is the New Black and GLOW on Tuesday 30th May,” a Netflix spokesperson said on Thursday. “Our thoughts are with all of those affected by this tragedy.”

Warner Bros. axed its screening of “Wonder Woman” on Wednesday and Universal scrapped its debut of “The Mummy” earlier on Thursday. Ariana Grande, whose concert at England’s Manchester Arena was the target of the bombing, canceled her European tour shows through June 5 in Switzerland, including two performances that had been scheduled to take place in London.