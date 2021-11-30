58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Nation and World

Canyoneer dies at Zion National Park over Thanksgiving weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 29, 2021 - 6:50 pm
 
Zion National Park near Springdale, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Zion National Park near Springdale, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

A Virginia canyoneer died last weekend at Zion National Park in Utah, officials said Monday.

Andrew Arvig, 31, of Chesapeake, Virginia, died Sunday during an canyoneering expedition at Heaps Canyon. Two other canyoneers in the same expedition were rescued by the park’s response team.

In a statement, officials said the park’s rescue team responded to an “emergency call at the exit of Heaps Canyon” on Saturday.

“Rescuers found two canyoneers stranded on a rock perch about 280 feet above Upper Emerald Pools. They also found one canyoneer (Arivig) suspended from a rope about 260 feet above the pool (20 feet below the perch),” the statement said.

Arvig was lowered to the ground and later pronounced dead.

The group started their trip early Saturday and had been following their permitted itinerary through Heaps Canyon. “They had difficulty negotiating the last few rappels in the canyon which delayed their exit,” officials said.

Arvig, the first to exit Heaps Canyon, rappelled past a small rock ledge where he needed to land and re-anchor his rope in order to then rappel the remaining distance to the ground. The other members of the group used their “pull line” to rappel to the perch. Arvig was unable to ascend the 20 feet back to the perch, the statement said.

Rangers began rescue operations early Sunday when the canyoneers on the perch contacted Washington County Dispatch by cell phone after several failed attempts to connect because of poor reception. Arvig’s death is under investigation.

The park’s response involved more than 30 rescuers, including a technical rescue team, a helicopter from Grand Canyon National Park and a helicopter and crew from St. George.

Park deaths (partial list, since 2010)

August 2021: A Wisconsin man died during a hike.

February 2021: A Utah man died in a fall from Angels Landing.

2019: A Maine woman died in a high-elevation fall in November.

2018: The body of a 13-year-old girl was found in Zion’s Refrigerator Canyon in February.

2016: A climber fell to his death while climbing a popular route in March.

2015: A 50-year-old Utah man died in a canyoneering accident in October. A month earlier, six people died during a flash flood inside a narrow canyon. In July, Brian Artmann, 24, of Henderson, fell to his death while climbing Heaps Canyon.

2014: A BASE jumper died in the park in March. A month earlier, a Utah woman died when her parachute failed to open after she leapt from a peak overlooking the park.

2010: In July, Corey Buxton, a 17-year-old senior at Centennial High School, was found in a ravine. Months earlier, two “Las Vegas area hikers” died during an expedition inside the park.

MOST READ
1
Raiders’ Maxx Crosby hit with fine by NFL
Raiders’ Maxx Crosby hit with fine by NFL
2
Fire at central Las Vegas strip mall damages 5 businesses
Fire at central Las Vegas strip mall damages 5 businesses
3
NFR not skipping a beat with return to Las Vegas
NFR not skipping a beat with return to Las Vegas
4
Las Vegas woman charged with posing as dentist had prior complaints
Las Vegas woman charged with posing as dentist had prior complaints
5
Woman dies after crossing Las Vegas Boulevard in scooter
Woman dies after crossing Las Vegas Boulevard in scooter
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk Oct. 22, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Apple ...
All-or-nothing abortion fight headed to Supreme Court
By Mark Sherman The Associated Press

Both sides are telling the Supreme Court there’s no middle ground in Wednesday’s showdown over abortion. The justices can either reaffirm the constitutional right to or wipe it away.

 
Omicron cases rise as research goes on, borders close
By Mike Corder, Geir Moulson and Jeffrey Collins The Associated Press

Noting that the variant has already been detected in many countries and that closing borders often has limited effect, the World Health Organization called for frontiers to remain open.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he speaks during a press conference in Londo ...
Omicron variant arises in more countries, raising world concern
By Pan Pylas The Associated Press

In the U.S., Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious diseases expert, said he would not be surprised if the omicron variant was already in the United States, too.

 
World scrambles as potency of new COVID variant studied
By Raf Casert and Calvin Woodward The Associated Press

The White House said the U.S. will restrict travel from South Africa and seven other countries in the region beginning Monday.

Dollar Tree store logos indicating that everything in the store is for $1 are promoted on a sto ...
Dollar Tree items will now cost $1.25
The Associated Press

Faced with the rising cost of goods and freight, discount retail chain Dollar Tree said it will be raising its prices to $1.25 for the majority of its products.

 
California high-end stores hit by weekend robberies
By Olga R. Rodriguez The Associated Press

The weekend robberies started in San Francisco Friday around 8 p.m., when packs of people broke into stores including Louis Vuitton, Burberry and Bloomingdale’s in the downtown area and in Union Square.

 
Wisconsin parade-crash suspect previously imprisoned in Nevada
By Scott Bauer, Michael Balsamo and Mike Householder The Associated Press

The SUV driver who plowed into a Christmas parade Sunday, killing at least five people, has been charged with crimes 16 times since 1999 and was imprisoned in Nevada for 14 months.