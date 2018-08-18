Cape Cod beach closed after more sharks spotted following attack

The Cape Cod beach where a New York man was bitten by a shark has been indefinitely closed to swimming after more sharks were spotted in its waters.

A sign warns visitors to Long Nook Beach of recent shark sightings, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018 in Truro, Mass. A man swimming off Cape Cod was attacked by a shark on Wednesday and was airlifted to a hospital. It was the first shark attack on a human on the popular summer tourist destination since 2012. (Merrily Cassidy/The Cape Cod Times via AP)

A MedFlight helicopter takes off from behind Cape Cod National Seashore headquarters with a man who was attacked by a shark, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018 in South Wellfleet, Mass. A man swimming off Cape Cod was attacked by a shark on Wednesday and was airlifted to a hospital. It was the first shark attack on a human on the popular summer tourist destination since 2012. (Merrily Cassidy/The Cape Cod Times via AP)

Steve McFadden, 49, of Plattsburgh, N.Y., gazes at Long Nook Beach in Truro, Mass., on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. Authorities closed the Cape Cod beach to swimmers after a man was attacked by a shark on Wednesday — the first attack on a person in Massachusetts since 2012. The unidentified victim survived the attack and was airlifted to a Boston hospital. (AP Photo/William J. Kole)

Steve McFadden, 49, of Plattsburgh, N.Y. gazes at Long Nook Beach in Truro, Mass., on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. Authorities closed the Cape Cod beach to swimmers after a man was attacked by a shark on Wednesday, the first attack on a person in Massachusetts since 2012. The unidentified victim survived the attack and was airlifted to a Boston hospital. (AP Photo/William J. Kole)

A man is transferred from a Truro ambulance to a MedFlight helicopter after being attacked by a shark, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018 in South Wellfleet, Mass. A man swimming off Cape Cod was attacked by a shark on Wednesday and was airlifted to a hospital. It was the first shark attack on a human on the popular summer tourist destination since 2012. (Merrily Cassidy

Steve McFadden, 49, of Plattsburgh, New York, gazes at Long Nook Beach in Truro, Massachusetts, on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. Authorities closed the Cape Cod beach to swimmers after a man was attacked by a shark on Wednesday — the first attack on a person in Massachusetts since 2012. The unidentified victim survived the attack and was airlifted to a Boston hospital. (AP Photo/William J. Kole)

TRURO, Mass. — The Cape Cod beach where a New York man was bitten by a shark has been indefinitely closed to swimming after more sharks were spotted in its waters.

The town of Truro said in a brief statement Friday night that Long Nook Beach will be closed until further notice.

The beach near the tip of the Cape Cod peninsula was closed after 61-year-old William Lytton, of Scarsdale, was hospitalized Wednesday with puncture wounds to his torso and legs. A spokeswoman for Tufts Medical Center in Boston where he’s being treated said he remains in fair condition Saturday.

Authorities on Cape Cod closed other beaches Thursday and Friday following shark sightings.

Wednesday’s shark attack was Massachusetts’ first since 2012. The state’s last fatal shark attack was in 1936.