96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Nation and World

Capri Sun juice pouches recalled for contamination

By Dee-Ann Durbin The Associated Press
August 15, 2022 - 2:13 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Kraft Heinz is recalling thousands of pouches of Capri Sun after some cleaning solution accidentally mixed with the juice on a production line.

The company said it’s recalling about 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry flavored juice blend. The “Best When Used By” date on the packages is June 25, 2023.

Kraft Heinz said the diluted cleaning solution is used on its food processing equipment. The company said it discovered that the solution had accidentally mixed with the juice after getting consumer complaints about the juice’s taste.

Kraft Heinz, which is co-headquartered in Pittsburgh and Chicago, said in a statement Friday it is working with retailers to remove the product from circulation. Consumers who bought the affected Capri Sun should not consume it and should return it to the story where it was purchased to receive a refund.

MOST READ
1
Lake Mead’s unusual summer rise likely aided by monsoon season
Lake Mead’s unusual summer rise likely aided by monsoon season
2
False shooter report causes panic at Las Vegas airport
False shooter report causes panic at Las Vegas airport
3
Injured Raiders star attends Aces game before preseason game
Injured Raiders star attends Aces game before preseason game
4
Storms threaten, but drop limited rain around Las Vegas on Sunday
Storms threaten, but drop limited rain around Las Vegas on Sunday
5
Man suspected of causing airport panic arrested twice in 24 hours
Man suspected of causing airport panic arrested twice in 24 hours
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news ...
Giuliani target of election investigation
By Kate Brumback and Jill Colvin The Associated Press

Prosecutors in Atlanta on Monday told lawyers for Rudy Giuliani that he’s a target of their criminal investigation into possible illegal attempts by then-President Donald Trump and others to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia.

Zhanna Dynaeva stands inside her house which was destroyed by Russian bombardment, in the vill ...
While battles continue to rage in Kyiv, neighbors come together
By Derek Gatopoulos and Vasilisa Stephanenko Associated Press

Crews of volunteers turn up on most mornings to prize away anything that can be reused ‒ setting up neat piles of bricks, destroyed kitchen appliances for scrap metal, and chunks of insulation panels.

The Caesar Creek Flea Market in Wilmington, Ohio, stands near the place where law enforcement o ...
Official: Gunman appeared to threaten FBI after Trump search
By Andrew Welsh-Huggins and Patrick Orsagos The Associated Press

Ricky Shiffer, 42, was armed with a nail gun and an AR-15-style rifle when he tried to breach the visitor screening area at the FBI office Thursday.