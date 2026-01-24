44°F
Car slams into Detroit airport entrance, 6 injured

Caution tape ropes off a scene after a car crashed through the entrance of the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport on Friday, Jan, 23, 2026, in Romulus, Mich. (Sennel Threlkeld II/@_sennel via AP)
Caution tape ropes off a scene after a car crashed through the entrance of the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport on Friday, Jan, 23, 2026, in Romulus, Mich. (Sennel Threlkeld II/@_sennel via AP)
The Associated Press
January 24, 2026 - 6:30 am
 

DETROIT — A car crashed through the entrance of the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport on Friday evening, striking a ticket counter and injuring six people, airport officials said.

The driver was taken into custody, the Wayne County Airport Authority said in a statement. The cause of the crash was not yet known, and airport police were investigating.

The WCAA Fire Department treated six people at the site.

Video posted on social media showed a blue, four-door sedan stopped, with its hood and truck popped open, in front of Delta Air Lines counters in what appeared to be a departure lobby.

Glass and other debris lay strewn on the ground at the entrance, and yellow police tape cordoned off the scene.

The driver’s name was not immediately released.

MORE STORIES