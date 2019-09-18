77°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Car smashes into lobby of Trump Plaza in New York

The Associated Press
September 17, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — Police say a car has smashed through the glass-doored front lobby of the Trump Plaza in New Rochelle, New York.

Authorities told WABC-TV the incident Tuesday night does not appear to be intentional. They say there are no indications it was anything more than an accident.

The driver was injured and was being questioned by police. Two pedestrians in the lobby of the 40-story luxury residence in Westchester County were also hurt. None of the injuries appeared to be serious.

Photos show the dark sedan sitting just inside the lobby as workers clean up debris.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressees his supporters at party headquarters after ...
Netanyahu political future in limbo after Israeli election
By Josef Federman The Associated Press

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fell short of securing a parliamentary majority, initial exit polls showed, setting the stage for a period of coalition negotiations that could threaten his political future and clear the way for him to be tried on corruption charges.

(Getty Images)
New York judge resigns after compliant about noose posting
By Ryan Tarinelli The Associated Press

In his resignation letter, Justice Kyle R. Canning said he felt coerced into resigning due to his financial situation and family obligations.

This Monday, June 17, 2019, file photo shows 5-mg pills of Oxycodone. While the nation's attorn ...
Opioid settlement could be funded by more opioid sales
By Geoff Mulvihill and Claire Galofaro The Associated Press

The tentative multibillion-dollar settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma would raise money to help clean up the opioid mess by … selling more OxyContin.

FILE - This Jan. 22, 2019 file photo shows Christian artists Joanna Duka, front left, and Brean ...
Arizona artists win suit over same-sex wedding invitations
By Jacques Billeaud and Jonathan J. Cooper The Associated Press

The state Supreme Court said its ruling is limited to only the creation of custom wedding invitations by Joanna Duka and Breanna Koski.