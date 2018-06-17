Carlotta brings torrential rain to Mexican coast, floods possible

Tropical Storm Carlotta was soaking Mexico’s Pacific coast southeast of Zihuatanejo Sunday ahead of an expected landfall early Monday.

Tropical Storm Carlotta brings heavy rains, potential for flooding for the Mexican Coast. (The Weather Channel)

Carlotta, the third named storm of the Pacific hurricane season, was meandering just off Mexico’s coast and was projected to weaken to a tropical depression later Sunday, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

It said that Carlotta had maximum sustained winds near 40 mph, and its center was located about 40 miles south-southeast of Zihuatanejo.

The hurricane center said the storm was bringing torrential rains and potential flooding to the coastline of the southern states of Guerrero and Michoacan, with up to 10 inches possible in some areas.