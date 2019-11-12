51°F
Nation and World

Carter, 95, recovering after surgery to relieve pressure on brain

The Associated Press
November 12, 2019 - 7:23 am
 

ATLANTA — Jimmy Carter’s spokeswoman says the former president is recovering at Emory University Hospital following surgery to relieve pressure from bleeding on his brain.

Deanna Congileo says there were no complications from the surgery.

She says Carter, 95, will remain in the hospital for observation, and she doesn’t anticipate making more announcements until he’s released.

Her Tuesday statement also says the Carters thank everyone for the many well-wishes they have received.

The longest-living former president, Carter has fallen at least three times this year. The first incident, in the spring, required hip replacement surgery. He hit his head falling again on Oct. 6 and received 14 stitches, but still traveled to Nashville, Tennessee, to help build a Habitat for Humanity home shortly thereafter. And he was briefly hospitalized after fracturing his pelvis on Oct. 21.

Carter also received a dire cancer diagnosis in 2015, announcing that melanoma had spread. After partial removal of his liver, treatment for brain lesions, radiation and immunotherapy, he said he was cancer-free.

