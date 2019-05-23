58°F
Catastrophic tornado reportedly rips across Missouri’s capital

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 23, 2019 - 12:03 am
 

A powerful tornado ravage Jefferson City, Missouri’s capital city, late Wednesday night, according to multiple reports.

A violent tornado has stuck Jefferson City around 11:45 p.m. and produced extensive damage, the National Weather Service reported on its Facebook page.

There are reports of people trapped, down electric lines, gas leaks and damage to the Missouri Statehouse in Jefferson City.

CNN.com reported a powerful tornado known as a “Wedge Tornado” — one in which the funnel is wider than it is tall — was observed over Jefferson City. It moved at 40 mph and sent debris 13,000 feet into the air, according to the National Weather Service.

At least three other people were killed earlier Wednesday night in Golden City, Missouri, weather.com reported.

Missouri’s Gov. Mike Parson tweeted about the storms that struck his state.

“Major tornadoes across state tonight, including Jeff City,” Parson wrote. “We’re doing okay but praying for those that were caught in damage, some are still trapped – local emergency crews are on site and assisting.”

