69°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Catch a partial lunar eclipse during September’s supermoon

A partial lunar eclipse is seen in Karachi, Pakistan, Oct. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan, File)
A partial lunar eclipse is seen in Karachi, Pakistan, Oct. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan, File)
More Stories
Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump raises his fist after sp ...
Nevada politicians react to apparent assassination attempt on former president
A police officer inspects the area around a fire after the military said it fired interceptors ...
A missile fired by Yemen’s Houthi terrorists lands in Israel and triggers airport sirens
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives at Harry Reid Internation ...
FBI investigating ‘attempted assassination’ of Trump in Florida
This photo released by the European Union's Operation Aspides naval force shows the oil tanker ...
Salvagers launch new attempt to tow an oil tanker blown up by Yemen’s Houthi terrorists
By Adithi Ramakrishnan The Associated Press
September 16, 2024 - 5:22 am
 

NEW YORK — Get ready for a partial lunar eclipse and supermoon, all rolled into one.

The spectacle will be visible in clear skies across North America and South America Tuesday night and in Africa and Europe Wednesday morning.

A partial lunar eclipse happens when the Earth passes between the sun and moon, casting a shadow that darkens a sliver of the moon and appears to take a bite out of it.

Since the moon will inch closer to Earth than usual, it’ll appear a bit larger in the sky. The supermoon is one of three remaining this year.

“A little bit of the sun’s light is being blocked so the moon will be slightly dimmer,” said Valerie Rapson, an astronomer at the State University of New York at Oneonta.

The Earth, moon and sun line up to produce a solar or lunar eclipse anywhere from four to seven times a year, according to NASA. This lunar eclipse is the second and final of the year after a slight darkening in March.

In April, a total solar eclipse plunged select cities into darkness across North America.

No special eye protection is needed to view a lunar eclipse. Viewers can stare at the moon with the naked eye or opt for binoculars and telescopes to get a closer look.

To spot the moon’s subtle shrinkage over time, hang outside for a few hours or take multiple peeks over the course of the evening, said KaChun Yu, curator at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science.

“From one minute to the next, you might not see much happening,” said Yu.

For a more striking lunar sight, skywatchers can set their calendars for March 13. The moon will be totally eclipsed by the Earth’s shadow and will be painted red by stray bits of sunlight filtering through Earth’s atmosphere.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A relative of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, a 26 year-old Turkish-American activist killed by the Israeli ...
American activist killed by Israeli fire is buried in Turkey
By Andrew Wilks and Wafaa Shurafa The Associated Press

A Turkish-American activist who was killed by Israeli fire in the West Bank was laid to rest on Saturday in her hometown in Turkey.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin attends a meeting with German's Defense Minister Boris Pist ...
US aircraft carrier in the Middle East heading home
By Lolita C. Baldor The Associated Press

The Biden administration beefed up the U.S. military presence there to help defend Israel from possible attacks by Iran and its proxies and to safeguard U.S. troops.

MORE STORIES