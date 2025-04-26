Catholic Church mourns, buries Pope Francis – PHOTOS
After three days of lying in state in St. Peter’s Basilica, Pope Francis has been laid to rest at St. Mary Major Basilica in Rome.
Hundreds of thousands of people gathered at the Vatican to pay their final respects and witness the funeral mass for the leader of the Catholic Church on Saturday. Political leaders from several different countries, including former president Joe Biden and current president Donald Trump, were in attendance, as well as nearly the entire college of cardinals.
After the funeral, Pope Francis’ coffin was carried down the streets of Rome in an open-air hearse to St. Mary Major Basilica, where cardinals conducted a private ceremony and burial.