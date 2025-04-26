57°F
Nation and World

Catholic Church mourns, buries Pope Francis – PHOTOS

The coffin of Pope Francis arrives at St. Mary Major Basilica in Rome Saturday, April 26, 2025. ...
The coffin of Pope Francis arrives at St. Mary Major Basilica in Rome Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Faithful pay their respect to the late Pope Francis who will lie in state inside St. Peter's Ba ...
Faithful pay their respect to the late Pope Francis who will lie in state inside St. Peter's Basilica until Friday, at the Vatican, Thursday April 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
People line up as they enter St. Peter's Basilica to pay their respects to Pope Francis lying i ...
People line up as they enter St. Peter's Basilica to pay their respects to Pope Francis lying in state, at the Vatican, Thursday, April 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Cardinal Baldassare Reina leads a prayer for Pope Francis, at the St. John Lateran Basilica in ...
Cardinal Baldassare Reina leads a prayer for Pope Francis, at the St. John Lateran Basilica in Rome, Thursday April 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
People wait in line under the rain to enter St.Peter's Basilica to view Pope Francis lying in s ...
People wait in line under the rain to enter St.Peter's Basilica to view Pope Francis lying in state, at the Vatican, Thursday, April 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
People walk to enter St. Peter's Basilica to pay their respects to Pope Francis lying in state, ...
People walk to enter St. Peter's Basilica to pay their respects to Pope Francis lying in state, at the Vatican, Thursday, April 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Faithful pray at St. Peter's Basilica where Pope Francis lying in state, at the Vatican, Friday ...
Faithful pray at St. Peter's Basilica where Pope Francis lying in state, at the Vatican, Friday, April 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Vatican Master of Ceremonies Archbishop Diego Giovanni Ravelli covers the face of late Pope Fra ...
Vatican Master of Ceremonies Archbishop Diego Giovanni Ravelli covers the face of late Pope Francis with a silk cloth before closing his casket in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican Friday, April 25, 2025. (Vatican Media via AP)
A woman places her hand on the entrance door of St. Peter's Basilica where Pope Francis lying i ...
A woman places her hand on the entrance door of St. Peter's Basilica where Pope Francis lying in state, at the Vatican, Friday, April 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
People attend a rosary prayer outside the Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica, where the late Pope Fr ...
People attend a rosary prayer outside the Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica, where the late Pope Francis will be buried, in Rome, Thursday, April 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
People attend a rosary prayer outside the Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica, where the late Pope Fr ...
People attend a rosary prayer outside the Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica, where the late Pope Francis will be buried, in Rome, Thursday, April 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
People pay respect to the late Pope Francis, lying in state at St. Peter's Basilica for the fin ...
People pay respect to the late Pope Francis, lying in state at St. Peter's Basilica for the final day, at the Vatican, Friday, April 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
Statues on the Charlemagne Wing are silhouetted as the sun rises ahead of the funeral of Pope F ...
Statues on the Charlemagne Wing are silhouetted as the sun rises ahead of the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
A nun waits in St. Peter's Square as people arrive ahead of the funeral of Pope Francis at the ...
A nun waits in St. Peter's Square as people arrive ahead of the funeral of Pope Francis at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
A faithful holds a wooden cross and a religious card in her phone as she waits in line to enter ...
A faithful holds a wooden cross and a religious card in her phone as she waits in line to enter St. Peter's Basilica where Pope Francis is lying in state, at the Vatican, Friday, April 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
People gather for the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Saturday, A ...
People gather for the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
Faithful rest on the ground outside St Peter's Basilica waiting for the funeral of Pope Francis ...
Faithful rest on the ground outside St Peter's Basilica waiting for the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
A seagull is backdropped by the dome of St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Friday, April 25, ...
A seagull is backdropped by the dome of St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Friday, April 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Clergy and the faithful arrive ahead of the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at th ...
Clergy and the faithful arrive ahead of the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
A nun prays as she waits for the funeral of Pope Francis to begin, in St. Peter's Square at the ...
A nun prays as she waits for the funeral of Pope Francis to begin, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Clergy take their seats for the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, S ...
Clergy take their seats for the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
A person holds a depiction of Pope Francis as people wait for his funeral in St. Peter's Square ...
A person holds a depiction of Pope Francis as people wait for his funeral in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
Former President Joe Biden, center, and his wife Jill arrive for the funeral of Pope Francis in ...
Former President Joe Biden, center, and his wife Jill arrive for the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Clergy take their seats ahead of the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatic ...
Clergy take their seats ahead of the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025, in Rome. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump, third from right, flanked by first lady Melania Trump, French President ...
President Donald Trump, third from right, flanked by first lady Melania Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, front row left, and Finland's President Alexander Stubb, second left, attend the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
People watch the funeral of Pope Francis on a monitor outside St. Mary Major Basilica in Rome S ...
People watch the funeral of Pope Francis on a monitor outside St. Mary Major Basilica in Rome Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Heads of State and other dignitaries stand during the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Sq ...
Heads of State and other dignitaries stand during the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Nuns and faithful listen to mass during the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at th ...
Nuns and faithful listen to mass during the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
The coffin of Pope Francis is carried out of St Peter's Basilica during his funeral, in St. Pet ...
The coffin of Pope Francis is carried out of St Peter's Basilica during his funeral, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
The coffin of Pope Francis is carried into St Peter's Square for his funeral, at the Vatican, S ...
The coffin of Pope Francis is carried into St Peter's Square for his funeral, at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
A nun holds a phot of Pope Francis while attending his funeral in St. Peter's Square at the Vat ...
A nun holds a phot of Pope Francis while attending his funeral in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
The coffin of Pope Francis is placed in St. Peter's Square during his funeral at the Vatican, S ...
The coffin of Pope Francis is placed in St. Peter's Square during his funeral at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
Faithful listen to mass during the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican ...
Faithful listen to mass during the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
A view of the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, ...
A view of the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Priests offer holy communion during the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Va ...
Priests offer holy communion during the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
A priest offer holy communion during the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the V ...
A priest offer holy communion during the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
Dean of the College of Cardinals Giovanni Battista Re blesses the coffin during the funeral of ...
Dean of the College of Cardinals Giovanni Battista Re blesses the coffin during the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
A view of the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, ...
A view of the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
People attend the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April ...
People attend the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
The book of the Gospels lies on the coffin of Pope Francis during his funeral ceremony in St. P ...
The book of the Gospels lies on the coffin of Pope Francis during his funeral ceremony in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Nuns watch the funeral of Pope Francis from a window overlooking St. Peter's Square at the Vati ...
Nuns watch the funeral of Pope Francis from a window overlooking St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
Faithful listen to mass during the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican ...
Faithful listen to mass during the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Pallbearers carry the coffin during the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Va ...
Pallbearers carry the coffin during the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
The coffin of Pope Francis makes its way to St. Mary Major Basilica in Rome, Saturday, April 26 ...
The coffin of Pope Francis makes its way to St. Mary Major Basilica in Rome, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Faithful holding white roses wait for the burial ceremony of Pope Francis at St. Mary Major Bas ...
Faithful holding white roses wait for the burial ceremony of Pope Francis at St. Mary Major Basilica in Rome, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
The coffin of Pope Francis passes the Colosseum in Rome, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Be ...
The coffin of Pope Francis passes the Colosseum in Rome, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center right, attends a ceremony marking the annual ...
Trump says he pressed Netanyahu on aid to Gaza
This 2016 photo shows Judge Hannah Dugan in Milwaukee. (Lee Matz/Milwaukee Independent via AP)
FBI arrests judge accused of helping man evade immigration agents
Scott Peterson talks to his defense attorney during a hearing in the murder of his wife, Laci P ...
Convicted killer Scott Peterson says ‘I loved my wife very much’ in declaration for new trial
People visit the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Museum in Jerusalem, Tuesday, April 22, 2025, ah ...
Israel, others mark Holocaust Remembrance Day
Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 26, 2025 - 7:21 am
 

After three days of lying in state in St. Peter’s Basilica, Pope Francis has been laid to rest at St. Mary Major Basilica in Rome.

Hundreds of thousands of people gathered at the Vatican to pay their final respects and witness the funeral mass for the leader of the Catholic Church on Saturday. Political leaders from several different countries, including former president Joe Biden and current president Donald Trump, were in attendance, as well as nearly the entire college of cardinals.

After the funeral, Pope Francis’ coffin was carried down the streets of Rome in an open-air hearse to St. Mary Major Basilica, where cardinals conducted a private ceremony and burial.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center right, attends a ceremony marking the annual ...
Trump says he pressed Netanyahu on aid to Gaza
By Wafaa Shurafa and Lee Keath The Associated Press

The World Food Program says its food stocks in the Gaza Strip have run out under Israel’s nearly 8-week-old blockade.

This 2016 photo shows Judge Hannah Dugan in Milwaukee. (Lee Matz/Milwaukee Independent via AP)
FBI arrests judge accused of helping man evade immigration agents
By Alanna Durkin Richer, Devi Shastri and Corey Williams The Associated Press

The arrest comes amid a growing feud between the Trump administration and the judiciary over the White House’s immigration enforcement policies.

People visit the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Museum in Jerusalem, Tuesday, April 22, 2025, ah ...
Israel, others mark Holocaust Remembrance Day
By Mike Corder The Associated Press

At the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon as “the main lesson of the Holocaust.”

 
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas heads the opening session of the Palestinian Central Counci ...
Palestinian president calls on Hamas to release hostages
By Wafaa Shurafa and Samy Magdy The Associated Press

Mahmoud Abbas, who heads the Western-backed Palestinian Authority, has no influence over Hamas but seeks a role in postwar Gaza.

