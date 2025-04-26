Catholic Church mourns, buries Pope Francis – PHOTOS

The coffin of Pope Francis arrives at St. Mary Major Basilica in Rome Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Faithful pay their respect to the late Pope Francis who will lie in state inside St. Peter's Basilica until Friday, at the Vatican, Thursday April 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

People line up as they enter St. Peter's Basilica to pay their respects to Pope Francis lying in state, at the Vatican, Thursday, April 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Cardinal Baldassare Reina leads a prayer for Pope Francis, at the St. John Lateran Basilica in Rome, Thursday April 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

People wait in line under the rain to enter St.Peter's Basilica to view Pope Francis lying in state, at the Vatican, Thursday, April 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

People walk to enter St. Peter's Basilica to pay their respects to Pope Francis lying in state, at the Vatican, Thursday, April 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Faithful pray at St. Peter's Basilica where Pope Francis lying in state, at the Vatican, Friday, April 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Vatican Master of Ceremonies Archbishop Diego Giovanni Ravelli covers the face of late Pope Francis with a silk cloth before closing his casket in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican Friday, April 25, 2025. (Vatican Media via AP)

A woman places her hand on the entrance door of St. Peter's Basilica where Pope Francis lying in state, at the Vatican, Friday, April 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

People attend a rosary prayer outside the Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica, where the late Pope Francis will be buried, in Rome, Thursday, April 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

People attend a rosary prayer outside the Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica, where the late Pope Francis will be buried, in Rome, Thursday, April 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

People pay respect to the late Pope Francis, lying in state at St. Peter's Basilica for the final day, at the Vatican, Friday, April 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

Statues on the Charlemagne Wing are silhouetted as the sun rises ahead of the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

A nun waits in St. Peter's Square as people arrive ahead of the funeral of Pope Francis at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

A faithful holds a wooden cross and a religious card in her phone as she waits in line to enter St. Peter's Basilica where Pope Francis is lying in state, at the Vatican, Friday, April 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

People gather for the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

Faithful rest on the ground outside St Peter's Basilica waiting for the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

A seagull is backdropped by the dome of St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Friday, April 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Clergy and the faithful arrive ahead of the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

A nun prays as she waits for the funeral of Pope Francis to begin, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Clergy take their seats for the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

A person holds a depiction of Pope Francis as people wait for his funeral in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

Former President Joe Biden, center, and his wife Jill arrive for the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Clergy take their seats ahead of the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025, in Rome. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump, third from right, flanked by first lady Melania Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, front row left, and Finland's President Alexander Stubb, second left, attend the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

People watch the funeral of Pope Francis on a monitor outside St. Mary Major Basilica in Rome Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Heads of State and other dignitaries stand during the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Nuns and faithful listen to mass during the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

The coffin of Pope Francis is carried out of St Peter's Basilica during his funeral, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

The coffin of Pope Francis is carried into St Peter's Square for his funeral, at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

A nun holds a phot of Pope Francis while attending his funeral in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

The coffin of Pope Francis is placed in St. Peter's Square during his funeral at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

Faithful listen to mass during the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

A view of the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Priests offer holy communion during the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

A priest offer holy communion during the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

Dean of the College of Cardinals Giovanni Battista Re blesses the coffin during the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

A view of the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

People attend the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

The book of the Gospels lies on the coffin of Pope Francis during his funeral ceremony in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Nuns watch the funeral of Pope Francis from a window overlooking St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

Faithful listen to mass during the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Pallbearers carry the coffin during the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

The coffin of Pope Francis makes its way to St. Mary Major Basilica in Rome, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Faithful holding white roses wait for the burial ceremony of Pope Francis at St. Mary Major Basilica in Rome, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)