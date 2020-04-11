56°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Cause of Florida fire that destroyed 3,500 rental cars unknown

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 10, 2020 - 10:16 pm
 

A week after a fire destroyed more than 3,500 rental cars in Fort Myers, Florida, investigators are not saying what might have caused the blaze.

The Fort Myers News-Press reported the cars were in a grassy area used as an overflow lot by car rental companies that service Southwest Florida International Airport. The vehicles weren’t occupied.

Witnesses said they heard multiple small explosions and flames leaping high into the air as the flames spread across the area. Another 3,850 vehicles were undamaged, according to airport spokeswoman Vicki Moreland.

“They were being stored for the car rental agencies who were not renting cars during season due to COVID-19,” Moreland told the News-Press.

According to multiple reports it took firefighters 18 hours to extinguish the blaze.

And despite the magnitude of the fire, Moreland said there were no injuries to civilians or fire personnel and the airport remained open.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

MOST READ
1
Nevada jobless to receive $600 weekly benefit retroactively
Nevada jobless to receive $600 weekly benefit retroactively
2
MGM Resorts resets shows to June 1; CirqueConnect back online
MGM Resorts resets shows to June 1; CirqueConnect back online
3
Man killed during meeting to sell computer near Summerlin
Man killed during meeting to sell computer near Summerlin
4
Thunderbirds to honor Las Vegas COVID-19 front-line workers with flyover
Thunderbirds to honor Las Vegas COVID-19 front-line workers with flyover
5
Line for food stretches for miles in central Las Vegas
Line for food stretches for miles in central Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A Christian worshiper stands at the closed door of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, believed b ...
Test of faith: Christians mark Good Friday in isolation
By Joseph Krauss The Associated Press

In ordinary times, tens of thousands of pilgrims from around the world retrace Jesus’ steps in the Holy Week. This year, religious sites in the Holy Land are closed as authorities try to prevent the spread of the virus.

FILE - In this June 16, 2008, file photo, Del Martin, left, places a ring on her partner Phylli ...
Phyllis Lyon, gay rights pioneer, activist, dies at 95
By Janie Har The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO — Gay rights pioneer Phyllis Lyon, who with her longtime partner was among the first same-sex couples to marry in California when it became legal to do so in 2008, has died at her San Francisco home. She was 95.

This undated photo provided by Rebecca Knight in April 2020 shows her daughter, Nova, at their ...
‘I’m serious’: Alaska girl, 5, out to keep people safe
By Mark Thiessen The Associated Press

She has more advice about washing hands in the 40-second clip, including encouraging repeated viewings of the video as a reminder of what to do stay safe from the virus.

A Walgreens employee restocks toilet paper at the Las Vegas and Charleston boulevards location ...
Here’s why you can’t find toilet paper in the stores
By Dee-Ann Durbin The Associated Press

Millions of people have been panicking about their supply of toilet paper. Store shelves have been emptied. Social media is bursting with jokes and pleas for a roll or two.

A British police officer wears a 3M face mask, with few police officers in Britain seen wearing ...
Leaders caution loudly against Easter travel, gatherings
By Geir Moulson, Elena Becatoros and Nick Perry The Associated Press

A spike in deaths in Britain and New York and surges of reported new infections in Japan and in India’s congested cities make it clear the battle is far from over.