60°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Cause still undetermined in deadly Bullhead City house fire

The Associated Press
January 2, 2024 - 2:06 pm
 
Flowers, stuffed animals and candles are placed on and along a chain-link fence in a makeshift ...
Flowers, stuffed animals and candles are placed on and along a chain-link fence in a makeshift memorial outside the Bullhead City, Ariz., duplex where five children were killed in a fire on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. (Bill McMillen/Mohave Valley Daily News via AP)

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. — The cause of a house fire in northwestern Arizona that left five children dead last month is still unknown and could take months to determine, authorities said Tuesday.

Bullhead City police said the analysis of the fire debris is being conducted in a federal laboratory by chemists and electrical engineers with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The father of four of the children left them and a young relative at home for about 2½ hours on Dec. 16 so he could buy Christmas gifts and groceries returned to find the charred remains of the family’s home.

Authorities haven’t released the man’s name and will not say if he is facing any charges in the fatal fire in a close-knit community near the Colorado River and the Nevada border.

Investigators said the fire began in the downstairs foyer area of the two-story duplex, and the flames and smoke traveled up the only staircase inside the home, preventing the children from escaping.

The bodies of the children were all found in an upstairs bedroom.

The Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office announced Tuesday that the victims were identified as 4-year-old Freya Jones and her three brothers — 2-year-old Elias Jones, 5-year-old Zane Jones and 13-year-old John Jones III — plus 11-year-old Henry Lewis, a relative who was visiting.

MOST READ
1
Strong earthquakes cause chaos in western Japan — PHOTOS
Strong earthquakes cause chaos in western Japan — PHOTOS
2
24 things to look forward to in Las Vegas in 2024
24 things to look forward to in Las Vegas in 2024
3
‘I look sexy, I look good!’: Aguilera crushes Las Vegas Strip premiere
‘I look sexy, I look good!’: Aguilera crushes Las Vegas Strip premiere
4
Senior VP out at Fontainebleau
Senior VP out at Fontainebleau
5
Las Vegas police officer dies by suicide after arrest
Las Vegas police officer dies by suicide after arrest
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - Harvard University President Claudine Gay speaks during a hearing of the House Committee ...
Harvard president resigns amid plagiarism claims, testimony backlash
By Steve LeBlanc and Collin Binkley The Associated Press

The Harvard Corporation said the resignation came “with great sadness” and thanked her for her “deep and unwavering commitment to Harvard and to the pursuit of academic excellence.”

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, second right, talks with the commanding officer of the USS Gera ...
USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier returning home
By Tara Copp The Associated Press

It was sent to the Eastern Mediterranean to be within striking distance of Israel since the day after Hamas’ Oct. 7 terrorist attacks.

Israeli soldiers load shells onto a tank at a staging area in southern Israel near the border w ...
Thousands of Israeli soldiers shifting out of Gaza Strip
By Tia Goldenberg, Najib Jobain and Samy Magdy The Associated Press

The troop movement could signal that fighting is being scaled back in some areas of Gaza, particularly in the northern half.

More stories
Police: Fight over Christmas gifts turns deadly as 14-year-old kills sister
Police: Fight over Christmas gifts turns deadly as 14-year-old kills sister
Missing pregnant Texas teen and her boyfriend found dead in car
Missing pregnant Texas teen and her boyfriend found dead in car
6-year-old flying to visit grandma put on wrong Spirit flight
6-year-old flying to visit grandma put on wrong Spirit flight
Police: Missing exchange student found safe in Utah following cyber kidnapping scheme
Police: Missing exchange student found safe in Utah following cyber kidnapping scheme
‘Shadows of children’: For the youngest hostages, life moves forward in whispers
‘Shadows of children’: For the youngest hostages, life moves forward in whispers
Trapped in crashed truck, man rescued after 6 days surviving on rainwater
Trapped in crashed truck, man rescued after 6 days surviving on rainwater