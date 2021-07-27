91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Nation and World

CDC expected to urge vaccinated to wear masks where virus surges

By Mike Stobbe The Associated Press
July 27, 2021 - 8:08 am
 
Updated July 27, 2021 - 10:12 am
People stand in line to check in at treasure Island, a large percentage not wearing masks anymo ...
People stand in line to check in at Treasure Island, a large percentage not wearing masks anymore on Friday, July 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was expected to backpedal Tuesday on its masking guidelines and recommend that even vaccinated people wear masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging, a federal official said.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to discuss details of the new policy. The CDC was expected to make an announcement later in the day.

The new guidance follows recent decisions in Los Angeles and St. Louis to revert to indoor mask mandates amid a spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations that have been especially bad in the South. The country is averaging more than 57,000 cases a day and 24,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

For much of the pandemic, the CDC advised Americans to wear masks outdoors if they were within 6 feet of one another.

Then in April, as vaccination rates rose sharply, the agency eased its guidelines on the wearing of masks outdoors, saying that fully vaccinated Americans no longer needed to cover their faces unless they were in a big crowd of strangers. In May, the guidance was eased further for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

The guidance still called for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings, like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but it cleared the way for reopening workplaces and other venues.

Subsequent CDC guidance said fully vaccinated people no longer needed to wear masks at summer camps or at schools, either.

For months COVID cases, deaths and hospitalizations were falling steadily, but those trends began to change at the beginning of the summer as a mutated and more transmissible version of the coronavirus, the delta variant, began to spread widely, especially in areas with lower vaccination rates.

Some public health experts said they thought the earlier CDC decision was based on good science, which indicated that the risk of vaccinated people spreading the virus was relatively low and that the risk of them catching the virus and becoming extremely ill was even lower.

But those experts were also critical, noting that there was no call for Americans to document their vaccination status, which created an honor system. Unvaccinated people who did not want to wear masks in the first place saw it as an opportunity to do what they wanted, they said.

“If all the unvaccinated people were responsible and wore mask indoors, we would not be seeing this surge,” said Dr. Ali Khan, a former CDC disease investigator who now is dean of the University of Nebraska’s College of Public Health.

Lawrence Gostin, a public health law professor at Georgetown University, drew a similar conclusion.

“It was completely foreseeable that when they (the CDC) made their announcement, masking would no longer be the norm, and that’s exactly what’s happened,” Gostin said.

The CDC may be seen as “flip-flopping,” he said, because there’s been no widely recognized change in the science, he said. Furthermore, it’s not likely to change the behavior of the people who most need to wear masks.

“I don’t think you can effectively walk that back,” he said.

Ken Thigpen, a retired respiratory therapist who now works for a medical device manufacturer, is fully vaccinated and stopped wearing his mask in public after the CDC changed its guidance in May. But he started to reconsider in the last week after his job took him to hospitals in Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama and Florida, where he witnessed medical centers getting inundated with COVID-19 patients.

“That delta variant is intense. It is so transmissible that we have to do something to tamp it down,” he said.

“I loved it when I could call the hospitals and they said, ‘We actually closed our COVID ward today or we are down to two COVID patients,’” he recalled. “And now we are opening the wards back up, and the numbers are going nuts.”

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Nevada adds 2.4K COVID cases, 20 deaths over weekend
Nevada adds 2.4K COVID cases, 20 deaths over weekend
2
Thousands of Nevadans face eviction after federal ban ends this week
Thousands of Nevadans face eviction after federal ban ends this week
3
Nevada vaccination rate low, but other factors help fuel COVID surge
Nevada vaccination rate low, but other factors help fuel COVID surge
4
Clark County GOP members fighting over leadership jobs
Clark County GOP members fighting over leadership jobs
5
Nevada ‘ghost gun’ ban upheld by federal court
Nevada ‘ghost gun’ ban upheld by federal court
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Wildfires scorch West, firefighters struggle in California
The Associated Press

Erratic winds and the potential for dry lightning added to the challenges facing firefighters battling California’s largest wildfire, one of numerous blazes burning Monday across the U.S. West.

The Great Salt Lake recedes from Anthelope Island on May 4, 2021, near Salt Lake City. (AP Pho ...
Great Salt Lake’s water levels drop to historic low
The Associated Press

The water levels at the Great Salt Lake have hit a historic low, a grim milestone for the largest natural lake west of the Mississippi River that comes as a megadrought grips the region.

This photo shows the scene of a fatal pileup, Sunday, July 25, 2021, on Interstate 15 in Millar ...
Utah crash kills at least 8 on Interstate 15
The Associated Press

A sandstorm caused a huge 22-vehicle pileup on a Utah highway that left eight people dead, including children, authorities said.

In this Wednesday, Aug 28, 2002, file photo, comic Jackie Mason addresses the media at Zanie's ...
Jackie Mason, feisty comic with sharp wit, dies at 93
By Mark Kennedy The Associated Press

Jackie Mason, a rabbi-turned-comedian whose feisty brand of standup comedy led him to Catskills nightclubs, West Coast talk shows and Broadway stages, has died. He was 93.

 
Crews make progress on big Oregon blaze
By Nathan Howard The Associated Press

In Oregon, the Bootleg Fire has destroyed an area half the size of Rhode Island. It was 40% surrounded after burning some 70 homes, mainly cabins, fire officials said.

Read More