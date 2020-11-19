CDC warns against travel during Thanksgiving holiday

With COVID-19 surging out of control, the top public health agency pleaded with Americans on Thursday not to travel for Thanksgiving and not to spend the holiday with people from outside their household.

The Centers for Disease Control repeated its recommendation that people avoid travel for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.

“Amid this critical phase, the C.D.C. is recommending against travel during the Thanksgiving period,” said Dr. Henry Walke during a news briefing.

A stern warning about soaring COVID-19 infections rates across the country also came Thursday from the CDC.

“Average daily cases are up 43% compared to the previous 7 days, with 94% of U.S. jurisdictions seeing more cases,” the federal agency said in a tweet. “This Thanksgiving, help slow the spread: gather outdoors, wear a mask, stay 6 feet apart.”

The tweet referred to the CDC website that shows vastly increased infection rates in many states with some Midwest states showing nearly 50 percent of the tested population having caught the virus. There are more than 11.3 million cases as of Thursday morning with deaths exceeding 250,000.

The CDC said it was strengthening recommendations against travel. As of Wednesday, the seven-day average of new cases across the country had surpassed more than 162,000 new cases and more than 79,000 patients were hospitalized.

Warnings about gatherings

Walke warned that if people gather in multiple generations, someone could have diabetes or kidney disease, or simply be older and more vulnerable.

“What is at stake is the increased chance of one of your loved ones becoming sick and then being hospitalized and dying around the holidays,” Walke told CNN.

About 40% of infections are asymptomatic.

“One of our concerns is people over the holiday season will get together and they may actually be bringing infection with them to that small gathering and not even know it,” Walke said.

Walke said he is not visiting his own family. “I haven’t seen my parents since January. I’m staying home and I have older parents who would like to see me and who would like to see my children as well,” he said.

The CDC also advised that students who have been away at college don’t count as household members and need to keep their distance when they come home for holidays.

The same goes for people who have been away on military duty.

