Chair toss off 45th-floor balcony lands woman, 19, in court

TORONTO — A 19-year-old woman is facing charges for allegedly throwing two chairs off a 45th story balcony along a busy downtown Toronto street — an incident shown in an online video that has sparked widespread outrage.

Det. Todd Higo says Marcella Zoia turned herself in and will appear in court later Wednesday. A widely viewed video shot from the apartment balcony shows a woman throwing one of the chairs, which plummets to the street below.

Investigators launched a public appeal to identify her.

Zoia is charged with mischief endangering life, mischief endangering property and common nuisance.

The chairs landed near the front entrance of the towering condo. There were no reports of injuries.

Constable David Hopkinson said the apartment was being used as a short-term rental.