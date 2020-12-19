48°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nation and World

Changing name of Dixie State University supported by board

The Associated Press
December 18, 2020 - 6:24 pm
 
Dixie State University (The Associated Press)
Dixie State University (The Associated Press)

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Board of Higher Education unanimously voted Friday in support of Dixie State University dropping “Dixie” from its name — an example of the nation’s reexamination of the remnants of the Confederacy and slavery.

Dixie State University’s Board of Trustees voted for a name change on Monday, which was then supported by the higher education board, the Deseret News reported.

Dixie State, located in St. George about 300 miles south of Salt Lake City, recommended the name change after reviewing the results of a study that showed some employers in other states expressed concern about the Dixie name on graduates’ resumes. It also said nearly two-thirds of people in the college’s recruiting region associate the name Dixie with the Confederacy.

Institutions throughout St. George have begun reconsidering the Dixie name in the wake of the nation’s racial reckoning this summer. In July, hospital officials announced that Intermountain Dixie Regional Medical Center, located in southern Utah, would change its name to Intermountain St. George Regional Hospital, effective in January.

The university had faced scrutiny in the past over its name but had resisted changing it. The area was nicknamed Dixie, a reference to Southern states, when settlers with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, many of them from the South, tried to make it into a cotton-growing mecca in the 1800s.

Supporters say the name is important to the area’s heritage and is separate from the history of slavery. But efforts across the U.S. to remove monuments, names and other Confederate symbols have intensified during the nation’s reckoning over racial injustice.

Dixie State has taken steps in recent years to remove some Confederate imagery. In 2009, the school’s nickname was changed from the Rebels to Red Storm. A statue depicting a soldier on a horseback waving a Confederate flag with one hand and reaching out to a wounded soldier with the other was removed in 2012.

In 2013, a group of students, faculty and activists unsuccessfully pushed for a name change. The board unanimously voted to retain the name after a survey found broad local support.

The final decision must come from the Republican-controlled state Legislature. The university has not chosen a new name yet.

MOST READ
1
Nevada out of money to pay unemployment benefits
Nevada out of money to pay unemployment benefits
2
‘Damn you’re young,’ CCSD employee allegedly told decoy before arrest
‘Damn you’re young,’ CCSD employee allegedly told decoy before arrest
3
NHP bodycam video shows driver after crash that killed 5 cyclists
NHP bodycam video shows driver after crash that killed 5 cyclists
4
Abuse of 9-year-old girl, toddler worst ‘ever seen,’ official says
Abuse of 9-year-old girl, toddler worst ‘ever seen,’ official says
5
Questions linger after house fire that killed Tony Hsieh
Questions linger after house fire that killed Tony Hsieh
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Navajo power plant stacks come down in Arizona
By Felicia Fonseca The Associated Press

Three towering concrete stacks that were the most visual reminders of a coal-fired power plant that operated for decades along the Arizona-Utah state line came down Friday.

 
Second COVID-19 vaccine approved by US as deaths grow
By Lauran Neergaard and Matthew Perrone The Associated Press

The U.S. added a second COVID-19 vaccine to its arsenal Friday, boosting efforts to beat back an outbreak so dire that the nation is regularly recording more than 3,000 deaths a day.

A buoy marks the restricted area to the Hoover Dam intake towers along the Colorado River's Bla ...
Colorado River, hit by drought, needs more help, report says
By Felicia Fonseca The Associated Press

A set of guidelines for managing the Colorado River helped several states through a dry spell, but its not enough to keep key reservoirs in the American West from plummeting amid persistent drought and climate change, according to a U.S. report released Friday.

 
Dire COVID-19 scenarios for California hospitals moving toward reality
By Brian Melley The Associated Press

If projections are true, over the next four weeks hospitals could be overflowing with 75,000 patients — about five times the current level — and an average of 400 people will die a day.

In this Feb. 23, 2014, file photo the Russian national flag, right, flies after it is hoisted n ...
Ban slapped on Russia for 2 Olympics, world championships
By Graham Dunbar The Associated Press

Russia was banned Thursday from using its name, flag and anthem at the next two Olympics or at any world championships for the next two years.

 
Deadliest COVID-19 day kills 3.8K; California sends out 5K body bags
The Associated Press

The U.S. recorded more than 3,000 deaths on Tuesday for the third time in less than a week. And the number of Americans in the hospital with COVID-19 hit another all-time high Tuesday of 113,000. Meanwhile, the Moderna vaccine may get an OK on Thursday.