78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Chef: Aid workers killed by Israeli airstrikes represented the ‘best of humanity’

Yo-Yo Ma plays the cello during the World Central Kitchen's memorial service at the National Ca ...
Yo-Yo Ma plays the cello during the World Central Kitchen's memorial service at the National Cathedral, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Washington. The memorial service is honoring seven World Central Kitchen aid workers killed by Israeli strikes in Gaza this month. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Yo-Yo Ma plays the cello as, front row from left, Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, Deputy Secretar ...
Yo-Yo Ma plays the cello as, front row from left, Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell, Sen. Chris Van Hollen D-Md., Katherine Wilkins, Assistant Secretary of State Julieta Valls Noyes and Suzy George, look on, at the National Cathedral, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Washington. A memorial at the National Cathedral in Washington is honoring seven World Central Kitchen aid workers killed by Israeli strikes in Gaza this month. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Chef Jose Andres, founder of the American NGO World Central Kitchen, speaks during the World Ce ...
Chef Jose Andres, founder of the American NGO World Central Kitchen, speaks during the World Central Kitchen's memorial service at the National Cathedral, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Washington. The memorial service is honoring seven World Central Kitchen aid workers killed by Israeli strikes in Gaza this month. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Chef Jose Andres, founder of the American NGO World Central Kitchen, speaks during the World Ce ...
Chef Jose Andres, founder of the American NGO World Central Kitchen, speaks during the World Central Kitchen's memorial service at the National Cathedral, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Washington. The memorial service is honoring seven World Central Kitchen aid workers killed by Israeli strikes in Gaza this month. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Chef Jose Andres, founder of the American NGO World Central Kitchen, speaks during the World Ce ...
Chef Jose Andres, founder of the American NGO World Central Kitchen, speaks during the World Central Kitchen's memorial service at the National Cathedral, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Washington. The memorial service is honoring seven World Central Kitchen aid workers killed by Israeli strikes in Gaza this month. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
More Stories
The seal of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is seen before an FCC meeting to vote o ...
Net neutrality restored as FCC votes to regulate internet providers
The bullseye logo on a sign outside the Target store in Quincy, Mass., Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. ...
Target location introduces new ‘over 18’ policy
Khalil al-Hayya, a high-ranking Hamas official who has represented the Palestinian militant gro ...
If independent Palestinian state is established, Hamas official says group would lay down its arms
This satellite picture taken by Planet Labs PBC show the construction of a new aid port near Ga ...
Satellite photos show new port construction in Gaza Strip for U.S.-led aid operation
By Ellen Knickmeyer and Rebecca Santana The Associated Press
April 25, 2024 - 5:23 pm
 

WASHINGTON — The seven World Central Kitchen aid workers killed by Israeli airstrikes represented the “best of humanity” and risked everything “to feed people they did not know and will never meet,” José Andrés, the celebrity chef who founded the organization, told mourners who gathered Thursday to honor the dead.

Speaking at Washington National Cathedral, Andrés said there was no excuse for the killings and he called for an investigation into the deaths. He appeared to struggle at times to maintain his composure, his words focused on the lives and contributions of the aid workers as he pleaded for greater compassion.

“The seven souls we mourn today were there so that hungry people could eat,” said Andrés, reading aloud their names. “Their examples should inspire us to do better, to be better.”

The workers were killed April 1 when munitions fired from Israeli armed drones ripped through vehicles in their convoy as they left one of World Central Kitchen’s warehouses: Palestinian Saifeddin Issam Ayad Abutaha; Britons John Chapman, James Kirby and James Henderson; dual U.S.-Canadian citizen Jacob Flickinger; Australian Lalzawmi Frankcom; and Polish citizen Damiam Sobol.

Hanging on the altar behind Andrés were flags of the slain humanitarian workers’ home countries, alongside the red, green, black and white Palestinian flag. More than 500 mourners sat in pews below the cathedral’s soaring stained glass windows.

Andrés spoke in depth about each one and their contributions to the work of feeding people suffering through disaster and deprivation — human-made and natural — around the world.

Israel said the military officials involved in the attack had violated policy by acting based on a single grainy photo that one officer had contended — incorrectly — showed one of the seven workers was armed. The Israeli military dismissed two officers and reprimanded three others.

“I know we all have many unanswered questions about what happened and why. There is no excuse for these killings,” Andrés told mourners, demanding an investigation. “The official explanation is not good enough.”

The aid workers, whose trip had been coordinated with Israeli officials, are among more than 220 humanitarian workers killed in the Israel-Hamas war that began Oct. 7, according to the United Nations. That includes at least 30 killed in the line of duty.

World Central Kitchen, along with several other humanitarian aid agencies, temporarily suspended work in the territory after the attack. “We haven’t given up,” World Central Kitchen spokesperson Linda Roth said last week. “We are in funeral mode right now.”

Douglas Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, and Kurt Campbell, the deputy secretary of state, were among those at the event, joined by diplomats from more than 30 countries, along with representatives from the State Department and the U.S. Agency for International Development.

Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, one of the most active lawmakers pushing President Joe Biden to condition military aid on improved Israeli treatment of aid workers and Palestinian civilians, joined the mourners as a lone bagpiper played.

Biden sent a letter that was read privately to the families before the service, the White House said.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The bullseye logo on a sign outside the Target store in Quincy, Mass., Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. ...
Target location introduces new ‘over 18’ policy
Jena Warburton AMG-TheStreet

A Target location in Washington is now implementing a stricter policy, mandating that anybody under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult to enter the store.

A University of Southern California protester, right, confronts a University Public Safety offi ...
Police clash with students, make arrests at Texas university
By Jim Vertuno, Acacia Coronado and Nick Perry The Associated Press

Police bulldozed into student protesters at a Texas university, arresting over a dozen people, while new student encampments sprouted at Harvard and other colleges.

FILE - People walk past an image of 4-year-old Abigail Edan, a hostage held by Hamas, projected ...
Biden meets 4-year-old Abigail Edan, an American who was held hostage by Hamas
By Aamer Madhani The Associated Press

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the White House meeting with Abigail and her family was “a reminder of the work still to do” to win the release of dozens of people who were taken captive by Hamas terrorists in an Oct. 7 attack on Israel and are still believed to be in captivity in Gaza.

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk speaks during a news conference in Baghdad, ...
UN calls for investigation of mass graves at Gaza hospitals
By Edith M. Lederer The Associated Press

A United Nations spokesperson said credible investigators should get access to the graves found at two hospitals in the Gaza Strip that were raided by Israeli troops.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Israel dismisses 2 officers after deadly aid convoy strike
recommend 2
Biden tells Netanyahu future US support for war depends on steps to protect civilians
recommend 3
6 foreign aid workers slain in Israeli strikes taken out of Gaza
recommend 4
After aid worker deaths, Biden escalates criticism of Israel
recommend 5
Aid group halts food delivery in Gaza
recommend 6
Satellite photos show new port construction in Gaza Strip for U.S.-led aid operation