Chelsea Clinton praises staff at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. ‘dump’

Does President Donald Trump find the accommodations at the White House slightly less than four-star-worthy?

In a new story published on golf.com about Trump’s links obsession, the hotelier-turned-POTUS reportedly told some of his golf buddies that he prefers staying at his own properties rather than at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., because the executive mansion is “a real dump.”

Trump explained his frequent visits to his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club to several members, according to the report, with this bad Yelp review: “That White House is a real dump.”

A White House spokesperson denied that this occurred, the website notes.

But the quality of the lodging got a defender in someone with more experience in the White House lifestyle that Trump.

“Thank you to all the White House ushers, butlers, maids, chefs, florists, gardeners, plumbers, engineers & curators for all you do every day,” Chelsea Clinton tweeted on Tuesday evening, citing the highlighted quote disparaging the place she called home for eight years.

Trump has reportedly enjoyed the perks of living at the prestigious address since January (waiters cater to his preferences with a constant steam of Diet Cokes and two scoops of ice cream for dessert instead of the standard one), and he’s been known to proudly offer tours to VIP visitors.

But he has spent a good deal of time away from the White House, including 21 of his first 26 weekends by CNN’s count, mostly at his luxury Mar-a-lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, where the Versailles-like decor is closer to that of his own Manhattan penthouse in Trump Tower than the historic White House digs.

As in previous administrations, the Trumps hired a private decorator to transform their living quarters, and in accordance with tradition, it’s not usually shared with the public.

And he found a way to bring some of the comforts he’s used to to Washington: first lady Melania Trump hired Timothy Harleth, a senior manager at Washington’s Trump International Hotel, to serve as chief usher, overseeing the staff that runs the White House.