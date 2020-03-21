66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Cherry blossoms in D.C. draw crowd on Spring day despite pandemic

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 21, 2020 - 2:58 pm
 
Updated March 21, 2020 - 4:01 pm

WASHINGTON — Despite a global pandemic, people sought solace Saturday in the beauty of the pink and white cherry blossom petals that have become an iconic symbol of the nation’s capital.

“It’s incredible,” said Amanda Maurer, 24, a Baltimore schoolteacher who drove down to the Tidal Basin with her husband, Derek.

After a week of being cooped up per orders of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, who has closed nonessential businesses and schools, Maurer said the trip from Baltimore to D.C. was a needed break from coronavirus gloom.

“I wanted to see the blossoms, but I was also going crazy,” she said. “I needed something to do.”

Each year about 1.5 million attend the National Cherry Blossom Festival, but the coronavirus pandemic, with the resulting guidelines on social distancing, is expected to reduce that number significantly.

Organizers have canceled all events. And public transportation officials are asking people not to use the subway system or buses to travel into downtown Washington. Two subway stations nearest the trees were closed Saturday.

Flights have been slashed at the region’s three airports, limiting the number of out-of-town tourists who annually flock to view the Yoshino cherry tree blossoms.

Despite the coronavirus, people were running, cycling and walking through the blossoms, snapping pictures and enjoying a brisk spring day.

This year, the trees will reach peak bloom between Saturday and Tuesday. Perhaps because of travel restrictions, the crowd on Saturday was lighter than some residents remember.

“This is definitely a pullback from previous years,” said Mike Toner, 45, of Arlington, Virginia, sizing up the crowd Saturday.

Toner and his wife, Nikki, and 7-year-old daughter, Charlie, on a scooter, were walking past the World War II Memorial after taking in the blossoms that surround the Washington Monument and the Thomas Jefferson Memorial.

“They are beautiful,” Toner said.

The Spring day also made the outing enjoyable, he and his wife agreed.

“You gotta get outside.”

Many people chose to view the blossoms from the safety of their vehicles.

Traffic was bumper-to-bumper on Independence Avenue as cars slowed to a crawl as people peered out windows at the awe-inspiring blossoms.

Others defied D.C. Mayor Muriel Bower’s warning and were congregated in groups, sitting at picnic tables and standing in clusters with family and friends.

Although pedestrians were bunched up at crosswalks, most people seemed to heed the advice of health officials and stayed at a distance while strolling among Washington’s famous monuments and the trees.

The National Park Service has urged extreme caution for those who venture down to view the cherry blossoms that have “come to symbolize the natural beauty of our nation’s capital city.”

The trees were a gift from the people of Japan in 1912 as a gesture of friendship, according to the park service.

This year, every event, including a parade, which make up the National Cherry Blossom Festival from March 20 to April 12 has been canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

But the trees defied the outbreak and provided some spiritual relief Saturday for those who needed a mental break from the public health and economic crisis that has engulfed the globe.

And for people whose tour packages and planned trips to Washington to take part in the festival were dashed by the outbreak, they can still get a glimpse of the trees at https://nationalmall.org/bloomcam.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Sisolak orders mandatory shutdown of nonessential businesses
Sisolak orders mandatory shutdown of nonessential businesses
2
Senior shoppers calm waiting outside Las Vegas grocery store — PHOTOS
Senior shoppers calm waiting outside Las Vegas grocery store — PHOTOS
3
With Nevada hospitals short on beds, leaders plan for the ‘unthinkable’
With Nevada hospitals short on beds, leaders plan for the ‘unthinkable’
4
Who’s hiring in Las Vegas? Companies adding workers due to virus
Who’s hiring in Las Vegas? Companies adding workers due to virus
5
Nevada retail association urges shoppers to stay home
Nevada retail association urges shoppers to stay home
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A lone pedestrian walks down Broadway past the Charging Bull statue as COVID-19 concerns empty ...
FDA approves rapid, 45-minute test for virus
The Associated Press

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 303,000 people and killed more than 12,900. There have been 285 U.S. deaths and more than 24,000 cases.

 
Trump, Fauci spar over whether malaria drug can treat coronavirus
By Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar The Associated Press

President Donald Trump and the government’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, are sparring over whether a malaria drug would work to treat coronavirus.

Kane Richey, a fifth grader at Mooreville Elementary School, concentrates as he competes in the ...
Scripps National Spelling Bee postponed
By Ben Nuckols The Associated Press

Scripps announced its decision Friday morning, citing recommendations against large gatherings by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, center, speaks with members of the media as he departs a meet ...
Income tax filing deadline moved to July
The Associated Press

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the Trump administration has decided to push the income tax filing date to July 15 from April 15.

A member of Indonesian Red Cross receives assistance from a colleague to adjust his protective ...
New Yorkers join California in near-lockdown status
By Tim Sullivan and Nicole Winfield The Associated Press

California’s 40 million people were all but confined to their homes Friday in the nation’s biggest lockdown yet, as America’s governors watched with growing alarm as southern Europe buckled under the strain of the coronavirus outbreak.

 
California governor issues statewide stay-at-home order
By Kathleen Ronayne The Associated Press

He said infection rates are doubling every four days in some parts of the state and issued the dire prediction that 56% of California’s population could contract the virus over the next eight weeks.

A passengers wearing face mask with her baby walks to medical experts to be checked after arriv ...
Russian media accused of spreading fake virus news, EU says
By Lorne Cook The Associated Press

As examples of false reports, they cited stories saying COVID-19 was less harmful than the flu, developed by the United States or exacerbated by taking ibuprofen to relieve symptoms.

 
Trump: Feds should take equity in firms it bails out
By Deb Riechmann The Associated Press

President Donald Trump said the government should take an equity stake in companies that need bailouts because of the effects of coronavirus on the U.S. economy.

Read More