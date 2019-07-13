91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Chevron cleaning up 800K gallons of oil, water from California spill

By Don Thompson The Associated Press
July 12, 2019 - 10:29 pm
 

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officials began to clean up a massive oil spill Friday that dumped nearly 800,000 gallons of oil and water into a California canyon, making it larger — if less devastating — than the state’s last two major oil spills.

The newly revealed spill has been flowing off and on since May and has again stopped, Chevron spokeswoman Veronica Flores-Paniagua said. She and California officials said the spill is not near any waterway and has not significantly affected wildlife. The last flow was Tuesday.

Chevron reported that 794,000 gallons (about 3 million liters) of oil and water have leaked out of the ground where it uses steam injection to extract oil in the large Cymric Oil Field about 35 miles (56 kilometers) west of Bakersfield. The steam softens the thick crude so it can flow more readily and is a different process from fracking, which breaks up underground layers of rock.

The state has issued Chevron a notice of violation ordering it to stop steam injections around the spill. The company also increased its production of oil from wells in the area. Both actions are intended to relieve underground pressure that may be forcing the mix of oil and water to the surface.

Chevron will pay for the cleanup, though the state will oversee the process, said Steve Gonzalez, a spokesman for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Office of Spill Prevention and Response.

The cleanup and the investigation into what caused the oil flow were somewhat delayed as officials ensured there are no dangerous fumes or sinkholes that could trap workers or heavy equipment, he said.

“At this point, they have it dammed off and they’re sucking it out, sucking the oil out,” Gonzalez said.

Environmental groups said the Chevron spill is another sign of weakened regulations under an embattled California agency. Gov. Gavin Newsom this week fired the head of the state’s oil and gas division over a recent increase in hydraulic fracturing permits and amid a conflict-of-interest investigation of other division employees.

The Last Chance Alliance, which opposes California’s oil and gas industry, said the state’s Division of Oil, Gas and Geothermal Resources adopted weaker restrictions on steam injection earlier this year, “making these operations even more dangerous.”

The group said state regulators and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency last year approved an exemption that removed protections from an aquifer in the Cymric Oil Field at the request of Chevron and other oil companies.

“California’s industry-friendly oil regulator continues to provide about as much protection as a screen door on a submarine,” Hollin Kretzmann, a senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity and member of the Last Chance Alliance, said in a statement.

Neither Chevron nor division spokesman Don Drysdale commented on the criticism.

About 70% of the fluid is water, Chevron said, meaning about 240,000 gallons (908,472 liters) of the mixture is oil.

The spill, which was first reported by KQED News, comes after a judge earlier this year fined Plains All American Pipeline nearly $3.35 million for causing what had been the worst California coastal spill in 25 years.

A corroded pipeline spilled 140,000 gallons (529,942 liters) of crude oil in 2015 onto Refugio State Beach in Santa Barbara County, northwest of Los Angeles, tarring popular beaches for miles, killing wildlife and harming tourism and fishing.

In 2007, the container ship Cosco Busan leaked nearly 54,000 gallons (204,406 liters) of heavy fuel oil into San Francisco Bay after the ship hit the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge in thick fog.

The state’s worst spill was the 1969 Santa Barbara oil spill that leaked at least 80,000 barrels of crude oil into the Santa Barbara Channel. Each barrel is 42 gallons (159 liters).

But the effect of this year’s Chevron spill on birds and wildlife appears minimal, Gonzalez said. Chevron said the spill flowed into a dry stream bed, and Gonzalez noted that it is unlikely to rain anytime soon.

“There’s no active waterway that it’s nearby, so that’s the good news,” he said.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A Starbucks sign outside a Starbucks coffee shop in downtown Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Starbucks to stop selling some newspapers in US stores
The Associated Press

Starbucks will quit selling The New York Times, Wall Street Journal and Gannett papers like USA Today in more than 8,600 U.S. stores in September, citing “changing customer behavior.”

Emergency workers treat a passenger on an Air Canada flight to Australia that was diverted and ...
Turbulence that hit Air Canada flight hard to predict, experts say
By Caleb Jones The Associated Press

Passengers on a flight from Canada to Australia said they had no warning about turbulence that suddenly slammed people into the ceiling of the plane and injured more than three dozen — a phenomenon that experts say can be nearly impossible for pilots to see coming.

A March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington. The Democratic-controlled House ...
House restricts Trump on Iran attacks, but long negotiations likely
By Andrew Taylor The Associated Press

The Democratic-controlled House voted Friday to put a liberalized stamp on Pentagon policy, including a bipartisan proposal to limit President Donald Trump’s authority to make war against Iran.

Entertainer and activist Jon Stewart, speaks at a news conference on behalf of 9/11 victims and ...
9/11 victims bill OK’d by House, goes to Senate
By Matthew Daly The Associated Press

The House has overwhelmingly approved a bill ensuring that a victims compensation fund for the Sept. 11 attacks never runs out of money.

In a Sept. 5, 2018, file photo, then Speaker of the House Rep. Paul Ryan, R-Wis., listens to Pr ...
Trump blasts Paul Ryan after ‘American Carnage’ excerpts
By Deb Riechmann The Associated Press

President Donald Trump criticized former Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan on Friday, calling him a “baby” and a “terrible speaker,” who didn’t know what he was doing.

FILE - In this July 30, 2008, file photo, Jeffrey Epstein, center, appears in court in West Pal ...
All-girl school but one of Epstein philanthropy efforts since sex plea
By Bernard Condon and Ali Swenson The Associated Press

In the decade since striking a sex plea deal, Jeffrey Epstein has sought to underwrite all manner of youth causes, including an all-girls’ school a few blocks from his Manhattan mansion.

President Donald Trump arrives with Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Attorney General William ...
Trump claims no retreat on census, says fallback will be more accurate
By Jill Colvin, Mark Sherman and Zeke Miller The Associated Press

President Donald Trump is arguing he didn’t retreat when he abandoned his effort to insert a citizenship question into next year’s census and insists his fallback will prove a more accurate option.