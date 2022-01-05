41°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
nye
Covid | Vaccide Data
Nation and World

Chicago cancels classes after union supports remote learning

By Sophia Tareen The Associated Press
January 4, 2022 - 9:49 pm
 
San Antonio schools Superintendent Pedro Martinez speaks shortly after Mayor Lori Lightfoot ann ...
San Antonio schools Superintendent Pedro Martinez speaks shortly after Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced him as the new chief executive of the Chicago Public Schools during a news conference outside Benito Juarez High School on the Southwest Side of Chicago on Wednesday morning, Sept. 15, 2021. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
San Antonio schools Superintendent Pedro Martinez speaks shortly after Mayor Lori Lightfoot ann ...
San Antonio schools Superintendent Pedro Martinez speaks shortly after Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced him as the new chief executive of the Chicago Public Schools during a news conference outside Benito Juarez High School on the Southwest Side of Chicago on Wednesday morning, Sept. 15, 2021. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

CHICAGO — Classes in Chicago’s public schools will be canceled Wednesday after the teachers union voted to switch to remote learning due to the latest COVID-19 surge, district officials announced late Tuesday.

The move in the nation’s third-largest school district comes amid an escalating battle over pandemic safety protocols in schools. The status of instruction for the rest of the week remained in limbo. The union’s action, approved by 73% of members, called for remote instruction until “cases substantially subside” or union leaders approve an agreement for safety protocols with the district.

“This decision was made with a heavy heart and a singular focus on student and community safety,” the union said in a statement.

Chicago Public Schools officials have insisted on keeping all schools open for in-person class, saying remote instruction during the pandemic has been disastrous for children’s learning and mental health. But the union argued that the district’s safety protocols are lacking and both teachers and students are vulnerable.

Contentious issues in the roughly 350,000-student district include metrics that would trigger school closures. The district proposed guidelines for individual school closures, saying safety measures like required masks, availability of vaccines and improved ventilation make schools among the safest places for kids to be. But the union has proposed metrics for districtwide closure, citing risks to students and teachers.

Students returned to class Monday after a two-week winter break with COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations fueled by the omicron variant at record levels. School districts nationwide have grappled with the same issue, with most opting to stay open.

While the union has characterized the vote as a return to remote instruction, district leaders called it a “walkout” and “illegal work stoppage.” A contentious battle took place last January over similar issues causing a bumpy start to the district’s return to in-person instruction after first going remote in March 2020.

Schools CEO Pedro Martinez said buildings would remain open regardless of the union vote, saying buildings were open for administrators, staff and “essential services,” but not instruction for students. Mayor Lori Lightfoot also signaled that teachers who did not show up to work would be placed on “no pay status.”

Safety protocols

In response to union concerns, the district said that it has provided 200,000 KN95 masks to teachers, would allow schools to bring back daily health screening questions for students and building visitors that were required last academic year, and would spell out metrics for closing individual schools. For instance, the district said it would switch to remote learning at an elementary school if 50% of its classrooms had more than 50% of its students instructed to isolate or quarantine.

The Chicago Teachers Union, which has roughly 25,000 members, said Tuesday it was reviewing the district’s offer, but that they received it “minutes” before the news conference. The union had sought the same metrics to close schools from an agreement last year, which expired over the summer. That includes a districtwide two-week pause on in-person learning if the citywide COVID-19 test positivity rate increases for seven consecutive days, for instance.

Union leaders said more safety protocols were needed and that the COVID-19 surge was causing staffing shortages. The district said roughly 82% of its roughly 21,600 teachers reported to work Monday, which was lower than usual, but that classes were covered by substitute teachers and other staff.

District officials said student attendance for the week was not yet available.

Roughly 100,000 students and 91% of its more than 47,000 staff in the district are vaccinated, according to the district.

MOST READ
1
Kats: David Lee Roth wipes out all Las Vegas ‘retirement’ shows
Kats: David Lee Roth wipes out all Las Vegas ‘retirement’ shows
2
Vague CCSD message on COVID-19 angers some parents
Vague CCSD message on COVID-19 angers some parents
3
Early leading contenders for Raiders coaching job
Early leading contenders for Raiders coaching job
4
Woman killed in New Year’s Eve parking lot robbery was Hawaii resident, man denies role
Woman killed in New Year’s Eve parking lot robbery was Hawaii resident, man denies role
5
Dave & Buster’s plans new Las Vegas Valley location
Dave & Buster’s plans new Las Vegas Valley location
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A nurse a dose of the booster against COVID-19 during a vaccination campaign for people 60 and ...
Tourism areas in Mexico see spike in COVID infections
By Alejandra Zuniga The Associated Press

COVID-19 infections are rising across Mexico, especially in two states home to major tourism destinations on the Caribbean Sea and Pacific Ocean that were busy during the holiday season.

Water flows down a sidewalk from water sprinklers running at a home Thursday, April 2, 2015, in ...
California enacts water restrictions as drought continues
By Kathleen Ronayne The Associated Press

For the second time in a decade, Californians will face mandatory restrictions governing their outdoor water use as the state endures another drought and voluntary conservation efforts have fallen short.

Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., Sept. 25, 202 ...
Donald Trump, 2 children subpoenaed by NY attorney general
The Associated Press

New York’s attorney general has issued subpoenas to former former President Donald Trump and his two eldest children in connection with an ongoing civil investigation into the family’s business practices.

Lucas Kittikamron-Mora, 13, holds a sign in support of COVID-19 vaccinations as he receives his ...
FDA allows Pfizer boosters for more teens as omicron surges
By Lauran Neergaard The Associated Press

Boosters already are recommended for everyone 16 and older, and federal regulators on Monday decided they’re also warranted for 12- to 15-year-olds.

FILE - People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing site in New York's Times Square on Dec. 13, 20 ...
End of pandemic? Omicron clouds forecasts.
By Lauran Neergaard and Carla K. Johnson The Associated Press

The newest variant is a warning about what will continue to happen “unless we really get serious about the endgame,” said Dr. Albert Ko, an infectious disease specialist at the Yale School of Public Health.

A lone flame flickers as smoke roils from the remains of a home destroyed by a pair of wildfire ...
3 missing, nearly 1K structures destroyed in Colorado fire, officials say
By Brittany Peterson and Eugene Garcia The Associated Press

A Colorado official says nearly 1,000 homes and other structures were destroyed, hundreds more were damaged, and three people are missing after a wildfire charred numerous neighborhoods in a suburban area at the base of the Rocky Mountains.

FILE - The 2022 sign that will be lit on top of a building on New Year's Eve is displayed in Ti ...
New York City welcomes 2022 with ball drop in Times Square
The Associated Press

New York City welcomed the new year — and bid good riddance to 2021 — as confetti and cheers spread across Times Square as a New Year’s Eve tradition returned to a city beleaguered by a global pandemic.

Read More